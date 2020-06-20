3407 Alemany Blvd.

Amenities

Alemany Blvd. Home For Rent - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, centrally located on Alemany Blvd. This house has refinished hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers two bedrooms overlooking the backyard. There is one full, updated bathroom with shower over tub combo. The kitchen has been remodeled and provides a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, a stove/oven, and a breakfast area. The living room is spacious with a North facing picture window and a decorative fireplace. The lower level offers a large bonus room that could be used as a third bedroom. There is also a 3/4 bathroom with a stall shower off the bonus room. The garage provides parking for at least 1 car and offers access to the level, fenced backyard.



The property is located conveniently close to Hwy 280, Hwy 1, MUNI, BART, Stonestown Mall, San Francisco Golf Club, Mission St., and much more.



If you have any questions or would like to arrange an appointment to view this property please call 415-681-1265.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



