Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3407 Alemany Blvd.

3407 Alemany Boulevard · (415) 681-1265
Location

3407 Alemany Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94132
Ingleside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3407 Alemany Blvd. · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Alemany Blvd. Home For Rent - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, centrally located on Alemany Blvd. This house has refinished hardwood floors throughout. The main level offers two bedrooms overlooking the backyard. There is one full, updated bathroom with shower over tub combo. The kitchen has been remodeled and provides a stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, a stove/oven, and a breakfast area. The living room is spacious with a North facing picture window and a decorative fireplace. The lower level offers a large bonus room that could be used as a third bedroom. There is also a 3/4 bathroom with a stall shower off the bonus room. The garage provides parking for at least 1 car and offers access to the level, fenced backyard.

The property is located conveniently close to Hwy 280, Hwy 1, MUNI, BART, Stonestown Mall, San Francisco Golf Club, Mission St., and much more.

If you have any questions or would like to arrange an appointment to view this property please call 415-681-1265.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have any available units?
3407 Alemany Blvd. has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have?
Some of 3407 Alemany Blvd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 Alemany Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Alemany Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Alemany Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Alemany Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3407 Alemany Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Alemany Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have a pool?
No, 3407 Alemany Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3407 Alemany Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Alemany Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 Alemany Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
