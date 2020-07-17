333 Lyon St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Located just half block from The Panhandle, this amazing home has three large bedrooms and a full attic! It includes a VERY large eat-in kitchen (could fit a table for 10) , large living room, chefs kitchen, decks, laundry and parking ! THE UNIT: - Professional grade appliances: 6 burner Wolf rangeas range, Bosch dishwasher, disposal and viking fridge - VERY large eat-in kitchen (could fit a table for 10) , with direct access to deck and yard - Large living room with built in's - 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bath - Amazing master bath - Walk in closet- fully custom built - Huge attic - Laundry - Deck - Shared garden TERMS: - Security deposit is 1 month's rent - Owner pays water and garbage LOCATION: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans!



Terms: One year lease