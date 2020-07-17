All apartments in San Francisco
333 Lyon St.
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:39 PM

333 Lyon St.

333 Lyon Street · (415) 690-8156
Location

333 Lyon Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Located just half block from The Panhandle, this amazing home has three large bedrooms and a full attic! It includes a VERY large eat-in kitchen (could fit a table for 10) , large living room, chefs kitchen, decks, laundry and parking ! THE UNIT: - Professional grade appliances: 6 burner Wolf rangeas range, Bosch dishwasher, disposal and viking fridge - VERY large eat-in kitchen (could fit a table for 10) , with direct access to deck and yard - Large living room with built in's - 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bath - Amazing master bath - Walk in closet- fully custom built - Huge attic - Laundry - Deck - Shared garden TERMS: - Security deposit is 1 month's rent - Owner pays water and garbage LOCATION: The North Panhandle neighborhood has quickly become a household name in San Francisco, although it is better known as NoPa. NoPa s borders surround mostly residential properties, but its key location is convenient to some of the city s most popular destination restaurants and a growing number of storefronts. The eastern border runs along Divisadero Street, which is fast-paced with foot-traffic energy, boutique and vintage shops, epicurean desirables, and organic grocers. Residents who live in this neighborhood enjoy the amenity of not having to own an automobile to get around in the district and out to every corner of the city. Some longtime residents will also admit that they find little reason to leave the area, as all of the city s amenities are within reach. The neighborhood s westernmost border opens right up into Golden Gate Park providing endless opportunities for outdoor recreation and activities. Across the Panhandle, the long southern border along Fell Street provides a direct route to the freeway for residents that work outside the city or need a quick getaway. Other neighboring districts offer proximity to the University of San Francisco as well as the main facility for Kaiser Permanente. With a growing number of destination restaurants and storefronts igniting its soaring popularity, becoming a resident of the North Panhandle would be an honor in the eyes of many San Franciscans!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Lyon St. have any available units?
333 Lyon St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 Lyon St. have?
Some of 333 Lyon St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Lyon St. currently offering any rent specials?
333 Lyon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Lyon St. pet-friendly?
No, 333 Lyon St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 333 Lyon St. offer parking?
Yes, 333 Lyon St. offers parking.
Does 333 Lyon St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 Lyon St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Lyon St. have a pool?
No, 333 Lyon St. does not have a pool.
Does 333 Lyon St. have accessible units?
No, 333 Lyon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Lyon St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 Lyon St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

