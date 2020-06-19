304 32nd Avenue

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:

Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.

- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UszfctNrgKJ

- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/lLDVHikCZW4



RENTAL DESCRIPTION:

Beautiful, bright and very spacious 3BR/2BA apartment conveniently located Edwardian style building with a lot of charm and architectural period detail. Invitingly expansive open floor living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Bay windows throughout the home provide ample natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout complement the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinet storage. A peninsula island provides easy and funcitonal transition to the living and dining spaces a perfect place to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. All three bedrooms are side by side by side with large dual pane windows and comfortablly sized closets. A shared full bathroom for two of the bedrooms features a vessel sink on top of a floating cabinet with modern and bright finishes. The largest bedroom can be considered a master bedroom with an en suite full bathroom also featuring a vessel sink, floating vanity cabinet and modern and bright finishes. A laundry room with machines and additional space for storage are located just off of the kitchen with a door to the rear stairwell providing access to the garage and also access to a side yard space perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.



ABOUT US:

KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

This georgeous four unit Edwardian building sits on a corner lot fully detached on three sides. Conveniently located in the Seacliff district of San Francisco and directly adjacent to the Lincoln Park/Golf Course. One block walking distance to the Outer Richmond Clement merchant district containing restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops. Front door access to the Muni 1 California with direct express service to Downtown San Francisco and the financial district. Escape to the the beauty and relaxation of Lands End, China Beach, Baker Beach, Lincoln Park in just a few minutes.