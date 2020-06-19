All apartments in San Francisco
304 32nd Avenue

304 32nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 32nd Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Outer Richmond

Amenities

VIRTUAL SHOWINGS:
Click or Copy and paste the URLs below into a new browser window to view the Virtual Tour.
- 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UszfctNrgKJ
- Narrated Video Walk through: https://youtu.be/lLDVHikCZW4

RENTAL DESCRIPTION:
Beautiful, bright and very spacious 3BR/2BA apartment conveniently located Edwardian style building with a lot of charm and architectural period detail. Invitingly expansive open floor living and dining room for entertaining guests and hosting dinner parties or comfortably enjoying time with family and friends. Bay windows throughout the home provide ample natural light throughout the day. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout complement the space. Enjoy preparing a meal in the modern open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ample counter top space and cabinet storage. A peninsula island provides easy and funcitonal transition to the living and dining spaces a perfect place to enjoy the morning news, coffee or a quick bite to eat. All three bedrooms are side by side by side with large dual pane windows and comfortablly sized closets. A shared full bathroom for two of the bedrooms features a vessel sink on top of a floating cabinet with modern and bright finishes. The largest bedroom can be considered a master bedroom with an en suite full bathroom also featuring a vessel sink, floating vanity cabinet and modern and bright finishes. A laundry room with machines and additional space for storage are located just off of the kitchen with a door to the rear stairwell providing access to the garage and also access to a side yard space perfect for summer barbecues or relaxing outside.

ABOUT US:
KeyOpp is a Family Owned and Community Focused Property Management & Investments Company helping improve lives through KeyOpp-ortunities in Real Estate. We have a keen understanding of the importance of balancing and maintaining healthy relationships with our Resident community while also ensuring an effective return for our Client's Real Estate Investment. Learn more about our Leasing, Property Management and Investment services at www.keyopp.net
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
This georgeous four unit Edwardian building sits on a corner lot fully detached on three sides. Conveniently located in the Seacliff district of San Francisco and directly adjacent to the Lincoln Park/Golf Course. One block walking distance to the Outer Richmond Clement merchant district containing restaurants, grocery stores and coffee shops. Front door access to the Muni 1 California with direct express service to Downtown San Francisco and the financial district. Escape to the the beauty and relaxation of Lands End, China Beach, Baker Beach, Lincoln Park in just a few minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 32nd Avenue have any available units?
304 32nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 32nd Avenue have?
Some of 304 32nd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 32nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 32nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 32nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 32nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 304 32nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 304 32nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 304 32nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 32nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 32nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 32nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 32nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 32nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 32nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 32nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
