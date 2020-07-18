All apartments in San Francisco
3035 Market St.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 2:33 AM

3035 Market St.

3035 Market Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3035 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This is a well maintained, clean, very spacious 1 bedroom in the Castro. Walk in closet, view from bedroom, very private. Walk everywhere. Muni and F line. Extremely easy parking. Plenty of room to set up a home office in addition to bedroom, living room and dining room. Many upgrades including recent paint and carpet. Newer range, fridge and dishwasher. Owners unit. Must see it to appreciate it. Private laundry and bonus storage room. Key Features: - Top Floor, 2 Bedroom unit - Split bedroom floor plan - Approximately 800 sq feet - Private laundry in building - Easy Street parking - Room for home office - Bonus Storage room Location: - 3035 Market St - Upper Market neighborhood - Muni and F Line nearby Key Terms: - One year lease required - Security deposit is 2 x rent - Utilities: Owner pays garbage & water - Dog Friendly Unit - sorry, no cats - Street parking only - Available Now! Dimensions: - Living room/dining: 14.10 x 11.67 - Front facing bedroom: 12.03 x 11.75 - Rear bedroom: 8.06 x 15.48

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Market St. have any available units?
3035 Market St. has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 Market St. have?
Some of 3035 Market St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Market St. currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Market St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Market St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 Market St. is pet friendly.
Does 3035 Market St. offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Market St. offers parking.
Does 3035 Market St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Market St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Market St. have a pool?
No, 3035 Market St. does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Market St. have accessible units?
No, 3035 Market St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Market St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Market St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

