This is a well maintained, clean, very spacious 1 bedroom in the Castro. Walk in closet, view from bedroom, very private. Walk everywhere. Muni and F line. Extremely easy parking. Plenty of room to set up a home office in addition to bedroom, living room and dining room. Many upgrades including recent paint and carpet. Newer range, fridge and dishwasher. Owners unit. Must see it to appreciate it. Private laundry and bonus storage room. Key Features: - Top Floor, 2 Bedroom unit - Split bedroom floor plan - Approximately 800 sq feet - Private laundry in building - Easy Street parking - Room for home office - Bonus Storage room Location: - 3035 Market St - Upper Market neighborhood - Muni and F Line nearby Key Terms: - One year lease required - Security deposit is 2 x rent - Utilities: Owner pays garbage & water - Dog Friendly Unit - sorry, no cats - Street parking only - Available Now! Dimensions: - Living room/dining: 14.10 x 11.67 - Front facing bedroom: 12.03 x 11.75 - Rear bedroom: 8.06 x 15.48



