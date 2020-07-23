301 Mission St. #39A

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman gym parking pool media room valet service

Millennium: 2 Bed 2 Ba Condo in the Grand Residences Tower w/ Views & Valet Parking - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, and to schedule an in-person showing.**



This spectacular condo in the Grand Residences at the Millennium Towers features views, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Relax in style on Millennium Tower's 20,000 sq. ft. Club Level featuring a wine cellar and tasting room, private fitness center, screening room, lap pool, outdoor terrace and an owner's dining room serviced by Michael Mina's RN74. 24/hour doorman and concierge trained in hospitality. Easy walk to the Embarcadero Waterfront, Union Square, and the Financial District. Easy access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.



Valet parking for one car is included.



12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit as required by HOA.



We look forward to hearing from you!



**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Leased by:

SF City Rents?

DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 301 Mission)



Managed by:

Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 301 Mission)



(RLNE5904415)