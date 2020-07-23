All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

301 Mission St. #39A

301 Mission St · (415) 347-6184
Location

301 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Mission St. #39A · Avail. now

$6,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
pool
media room
valet service
Millennium: 2 Bed 2 Ba Condo in the Grand Residences Tower w/ Views & Valet Parking - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

**We are accepting applications and signing leases once tenants have viewed the video walkthrough. An in-person tour is not required to apply or to sign a lease. You can call, email or text us for the video walkthrough, and to schedule an in-person showing.**

This spectacular condo in the Grand Residences at the Millennium Towers features views, hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows and a Chef's kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Relax in style on Millennium Tower's 20,000 sq. ft. Club Level featuring a wine cellar and tasting room, private fitness center, screening room, lap pool, outdoor terrace and an owner's dining room serviced by Michael Mina's RN74. 24/hour doorman and concierge trained in hospitality. Easy walk to the Embarcadero Waterfront, Union Square, and the Financial District. Easy access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.

Valet parking for one car is included.

12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenant pays moving fee/deposit as required by HOA.

We look forward to hearing from you!

**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Leased by:
SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 301 Mission)

Managed by:
Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 301 Mission)

(RLNE5904415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Mission St. #39A have any available units?
301 Mission St. #39A has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Mission St. #39A have?
Some of 301 Mission St. #39A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Mission St. #39A currently offering any rent specials?
301 Mission St. #39A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Mission St. #39A pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Mission St. #39A is pet friendly.
Does 301 Mission St. #39A offer parking?
Yes, 301 Mission St. #39A offers parking.
Does 301 Mission St. #39A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Mission St. #39A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Mission St. #39A have a pool?
Yes, 301 Mission St. #39A has a pool.
Does 301 Mission St. #39A have accessible units?
No, 301 Mission St. #39A does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Mission St. #39A have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Mission St. #39A does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

