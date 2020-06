Amenities

*May Specials: 1 month of free rent (Month 12) - 13 Month lease Lease $0 Deposit - Pay a Monthly Fee for a Rhino Security Bond ($5 to $7 per month per $1000 of coverage - up to $4495 of coverage required) Unit and Building: Come check out this totally remodeled 2 BR x 2 Bath Plus Den in Mission / Bernal location with easy access to the highway and MUNI - Apple / Google shuttle stops only blocks away Walk to retail / restaurants / cafes on Mission St. Virtual and Video tours available - text / call or email us anytime! The Building: Backyard Parking Available for Additional Fee Public Transportation Recycling Unit: Shared Deck Dishwasher Refrigerator Washer/Dryer In Unit! Follow us on Instagram @RentingSF - Every Friday at 12noon I hold a SF Rental Update IG LIVE 415 218 3700 - text call anytime