2851 Gough St.

Immaculate Two Bedroom / One Bath unit in Cow Hollow. The bright living room has a decorative fireplace and a bay of floor to ceiling windows. The unit includes a formal dining room and a shared patio rose garden. Completely remodeled eat-in kitchen and a direct access to the back patio. Bathroom has been remodeled with granite vanity, stall shower and separate soaking tub. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bay window. The additional bedroom is on the opposite end of the unit. Some extra storage and shared laundry in the garage. Apartment is located within walking distance to both Union and Chestnut Streets. Key Features: - Two Bedroom / One bathroom - Light and Bright unit - Tunnel entrance with secure gate - Classic fell throughout - Bathroom includes deep tub and walk in shower - Kitchen includes: Quartz countertops, dishwasher, gas range, microwave, disposal - Lots of storage closets - Parking included in shared two-car garage (1 spot, automatic door opener) - Additional storage in garage - Shared Washer / Dryer in garage (free, not coin operated) - Shared backyard w/ rose garden Location: - 2840 Gough St - Cow Hollow Neighborhood - Swanky bars, eateries, spas, and pubs, gyms, and boutiques nearby - Nearby Marina district Key Terms: - Security Deposit: 1.5 x rent - Tenant responsible for own PG&E. Water/Trash divided by number of occupants in building - 12 month lease - Non-smoking building - Parking included - Available now!



Terms: One year lease