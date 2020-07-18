All apartments in San Francisco
2851 Gough St.

2851 Gough Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2851 Gough Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Union Street

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate Two Bedroom / One Bath unit in Cow Hollow. The bright living room has a decorative fireplace and a bay of floor to ceiling windows. The unit includes a formal dining room and a shared patio rose garden. Completely remodeled eat-in kitchen and a direct access to the back patio. Bathroom has been remodeled with granite vanity, stall shower and separate soaking tub. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet and bay window. The additional bedroom is on the opposite end of the unit. Some extra storage and shared laundry in the garage. Apartment is located within walking distance to both Union and Chestnut Streets. Key Features: - Two Bedroom / One bathroom - Light and Bright unit - Tunnel entrance with secure gate - Classic fell throughout - Bathroom includes deep tub and walk in shower - Kitchen includes: Quartz countertops, dishwasher, gas range, microwave, disposal - Lots of storage closets - Parking included in shared two-car garage (1 spot, automatic door opener) - Additional storage in garage - Shared Washer / Dryer in garage (free, not coin operated) - Shared backyard w/ rose garden Location: - 2840 Gough St - Cow Hollow Neighborhood - Swanky bars, eateries, spas, and pubs, gyms, and boutiques nearby - Nearby Marina district Key Terms: - Security Deposit: 1.5 x rent - Tenant responsible for own PG&E. Water/Trash divided by number of occupants in building - 12 month lease - Non-smoking building - Parking included - Available now!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Gough St. have any available units?
2851 Gough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2851 Gough St. have?
Some of 2851 Gough St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 Gough St. currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Gough St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Gough St. pet-friendly?
No, 2851 Gough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2851 Gough St. offer parking?
Yes, 2851 Gough St. offers parking.
Does 2851 Gough St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2851 Gough St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Gough St. have a pool?
No, 2851 Gough St. does not have a pool.
Does 2851 Gough St. have accessible units?
No, 2851 Gough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Gough St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2851 Gough St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

