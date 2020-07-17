Amenities

House with a Big Yard for Rent in St. Mary's Park - Property Id: 300759



Check out this hidden gem of a location in quiet St. Mary's Park in San Francisco. Approximately 1,200 SF, this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, fireplace, deck and a very large backyard. There are double paned windows throughout as well. This house is in fine condition.



Rent includes all utilities. Yes you read that correct. Rent includes electric, gas, water and garbage. You will not find that anywhere in San Francisco at this price.



Short Walk to Glen Park Bart or very easy access to 280 and 101 if your commute is towards the Peninsula. This is a can't miss opportunity to rent a quality property in San Francisco. Please note that this house is close to Interstate 280 and noise from the freeway can be heard from the yard.



ADDRESS:

263 Justin Ave

San Francisco, CA 94112



TO VIEW:

David Collantes (415) 517-7511

DRE: 01095633



REQUIREMENTS:

• Sorry no pets

• Good credit required

• One-year lease

• Verifiable income

• Deposit $4,200

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300759

No Pets Allowed



