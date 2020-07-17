All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

263 Justin Ave

263 Justin Drive · No Longer Available
San Francisco
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Location

263 Justin Drive, San Francisco, CA 94112

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House with a Big Yard for Rent in St. Mary's Park - Property Id: 300759

Check out this hidden gem of a location in quiet St. Mary's Park in San Francisco. Approximately 1,200 SF, this updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with hardwood floors, modern kitchen, fireplace, deck and a very large backyard. There are double paned windows throughout as well. This house is in fine condition.

Rent includes all utilities. Yes you read that correct. Rent includes electric, gas, water and garbage. You will not find that anywhere in San Francisco at this price.

Short Walk to Glen Park Bart or very easy access to 280 and 101 if your commute is towards the Peninsula. This is a can't miss opportunity to rent a quality property in San Francisco. Please note that this house is close to Interstate 280 and noise from the freeway can be heard from the yard.

ADDRESS:
263 Justin Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112

TO VIEW:
David Collantes (415) 517-7511
DRE: 01095633

REQUIREMENTS:
• Sorry no pets
• Good credit required
• One-year lease
• Verifiable income
• Deposit $4,200
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300759
Property Id 300759

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5856982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

