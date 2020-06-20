All apartments in San Francisco
2619 California Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:35 PM

2619 California Street

2619 California Street · (415) 518-9269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2619 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Top floor 3-4 bedroom 2 bathroom home designed by Julia Morgan with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathrooms and in-unit laundry. Quiet and bright unit with city views. The manager lives in the building. Walk to your favorite restaurants (mine are Pizzeria Delfina, Roam Burger, B Patisserie, El Burrito Express, Tataki, Eliza's and Sweet Maple) and to Alta Plaza Park or Japantown. Corporate shuttles are within 1 block. Street parking is easy with a residential permit.The dining room and office can be used as bedrooms. We can furnish two of the bedrooms and the living room, dining room and office if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 California Street have any available units?
2619 California Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2619 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
2619 California Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 2619 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2619 California Street offer parking?
No, 2619 California Street does not offer parking.
Does 2619 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 California Street have a pool?
No, 2619 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 2619 California Street have accessible units?
No, 2619 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 California Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 California Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 California Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 California Street does not have units with air conditioning.
