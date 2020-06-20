2619 California Street

Amenities

Top floor 3-4 bedroom 2 bathroom home designed by Julia Morgan with outdoor patio at California and Fillmore Streets in gated historic building with allergen-free radiant heat, security cameras, new kitchen and bathrooms and in-unit laundry. Quiet and bright unit with city views. The manager lives in the building. Walk to your favorite restaurants (mine are Pizzeria Delfina, Roam Burger, B Patisserie, El Burrito Express, Tataki, Eliza's and Sweet Maple) and to Alta Plaza Park or Japantown. Corporate shuttles are within 1 block. Street parking is easy with a residential permit.The dining room and office can be used as bedrooms. We can furnish two of the bedrooms and the living room, dining room and office if needed.