2600 Harrison Ave

Amenities
Penthouse Apartment including parking! - Property Id: 310745
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse available now at 2600 Harrison Street! This stunning top floor apartment has views of Twin Peaks and striking SF sunsets. Brand new and with Italian appliances, and luxury touches throughout, this home is setup for the ultimate relaxation. The apartment has its own private balcony. Near 24th & Mission BART Stop and Google, Apple, Facebook tech bus stops in the Mission. Easy commute to downtown and 15 minutes from SFO airport. 2 blocks from 24th Street shops, restaurants, coffee shops.
The apartment features:
Radiant Floor Heating Bertazzoni
Italian Stainless Steal Appliances
Large refrigerator, microwave oven and dishwasher Garbage disposal
Caesarstone - Quartz kitchen and vanity counters Gorgeous hardwood floors
Underlit floating vanities
Soaking tubs
Stacked washer and dryer in unit
Recessed lighting
Rain shower heads
High ceilings with great light
Energy efficient and quiet living
**Parking in secure garage included in the rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310745
