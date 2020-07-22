All apartments in San Francisco
2600 Harrison Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

2600 Harrison Ave

2600 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Penthouse Apartment including parking! - Property Id: 310745

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse available now at 2600 Harrison Street! This stunning top floor apartment has views of Twin Peaks and striking SF sunsets. Brand new and with Italian appliances, and luxury touches throughout, this home is setup for the ultimate relaxation. The apartment has its own private balcony. Near 24th & Mission BART Stop and Google, Apple, Facebook tech bus stops in the Mission. Easy commute to downtown and 15 minutes from SFO airport. 2 blocks from 24th Street shops, restaurants, coffee shops.

The apartment features:
Radiant Floor Heating Bertazzoni
Italian Stainless Steal Appliances
Large refrigerator, microwave oven and dishwasher Garbage disposal
Caesarstone - Quartz kitchen and vanity counters Gorgeous hardwood floors
Underlit floating vanities
Soaking tubs
Stacked washer and dryer in unit
Recessed lighting
Rain shower heads
High ceilings with great light
Energy efficient and quiet living

**Parking in secure garage included in the rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310745
Property Id 310745

(RLNE5896285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Harrison Ave have any available units?
2600 Harrison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Harrison Ave have?
Some of 2600 Harrison Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Harrison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Harrison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Harrison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Harrison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Harrison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Harrison Ave offers parking.
Does 2600 Harrison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 Harrison Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Harrison Ave have a pool?
No, 2600 Harrison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Harrison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2600 Harrison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Harrison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Harrison Ave has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

