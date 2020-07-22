2600 Harrison Ave

Amenities

Penthouse Apartment including parking! - Property Id: 310745



2 Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse available now at 2600 Harrison Street! This stunning top floor apartment has views of Twin Peaks and striking SF sunsets. Brand new and with Italian appliances, and luxury touches throughout, this home is setup for the ultimate relaxation. The apartment has its own private balcony. Near 24th & Mission BART Stop and Google, Apple, Facebook tech bus stops in the Mission. Easy commute to downtown and 15 minutes from SFO airport. 2 blocks from 24th Street shops, restaurants, coffee shops.



The apartment features:

Radiant Floor Heating Bertazzoni

Italian Stainless Steal Appliances

Large refrigerator, microwave oven and dishwasher Garbage disposal

Caesarstone - Quartz kitchen and vanity counters Gorgeous hardwood floors

Underlit floating vanities

Soaking tubs

Stacked washer and dryer in unit

Recessed lighting

Rain shower heads

High ceilings with great light

Energy efficient and quiet living



**Parking in secure garage included in the rent

