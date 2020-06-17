2555 Leavenworth

Amenities

Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Russian Hill - Experience all San Francisco has to offer in this well appointed Russian Hill fully furnished condo.



Perfect for the corporate traveler, this 1 bed/1 bath accommodation is close proximity to everything San Francisco has to offer.



The kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Sub Zero and Wolfe appliances, large capacity stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The cabinets are stocked with all housewares and small appliances to make your stay feel like home.



Relax in front of the fireplace while admiring the Bay Views from the floor to ceiling windows in the living area. Updated bathroom features double sink basins and sunk in tub. The bedroom is quiet and is outfitted with a new Queen Size bed made for comfort.



Features include, hardwood floors, full amenity kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, microwave, queen size bed that sleeps 2, seating area with fireplace, dining area and views! Additional features include flat screen TV, cable TV service, high speed Wi-Fi and bi-weekly maid service. Parking for 1 car included!!



Location is prime! Russian Hill is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. You are within walking distance to The Embarcadero, Fishermans Wharf, North Beach, Financial District, Nob Hill and world class culture, shopping and dining.



Easy access to Muni/ public transportation and San Francisco cable car lines. Walk score 97. Transit score 93.



