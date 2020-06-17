All apartments in San Francisco
2555 Leavenworth
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2555 Leavenworth

2555 Leavenworth St · (415) 447-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2555 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2555 Leavenworth · Avail. now

$5,151

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Serviced Apartment. Flexible Lease Terms. AMSI Furnished Select. Russian Hill - Experience all San Francisco has to offer in this well appointed Russian Hill fully furnished condo.

Perfect for the corporate traveler, this 1 bed/1 bath accommodation is close proximity to everything San Francisco has to offer.

The kitchen boasts Stainless Steel Sub Zero and Wolfe appliances, large capacity stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. The cabinets are stocked with all housewares and small appliances to make your stay feel like home.

Relax in front of the fireplace while admiring the Bay Views from the floor to ceiling windows in the living area. Updated bathroom features double sink basins and sunk in tub. The bedroom is quiet and is outfitted with a new Queen Size bed made for comfort.

Features include, hardwood floors, full amenity kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, microwave, queen size bed that sleeps 2, seating area with fireplace, dining area and views! Additional features include flat screen TV, cable TV service, high speed Wi-Fi and bi-weekly maid service. Parking for 1 car included!!

Location is prime! Russian Hill is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the city. You are within walking distance to The Embarcadero, Fishermans Wharf, North Beach, Financial District, Nob Hill and world class culture, shopping and dining.

Easy access to Muni/ public transportation and San Francisco cable car lines. Walk score 97. Transit score 93.

AMSI offers fully furnished private residences for all your housing needs. As a temporary lodging solution, our inventory includes completely furnished apartments, condominiums, single family homes and townhouses. Residences are move-in ready and include utilities. Let AMSI accommodate all your extended or interim housing rental needs.

Ask us about our unfurnished rentals, property management, relocation services and real estate sales. AMSI is here to attend to all your housing requirements.

(RLNE5651607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 Leavenworth have any available units?
2555 Leavenworth has a unit available for $5,151 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 Leavenworth have?
Some of 2555 Leavenworth's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 Leavenworth currently offering any rent specials?
2555 Leavenworth isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 Leavenworth pet-friendly?
No, 2555 Leavenworth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2555 Leavenworth offer parking?
Yes, 2555 Leavenworth does offer parking.
Does 2555 Leavenworth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 Leavenworth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 Leavenworth have a pool?
No, 2555 Leavenworth does not have a pool.
Does 2555 Leavenworth have accessible units?
No, 2555 Leavenworth does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 Leavenworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 Leavenworth has units with dishwashers.
