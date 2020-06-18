250 King Street - 370

Amenities
One large bedroom with a walk-in closet
washer/dryer in unit
Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops
Rent includes water an trash
Tenant pays for electricity and any cable and internet, the building is Webpass wired
One Compact size parking in the attached garage included
Building Features:
24-hr concierge (invaluable service so you never have to worry about your packages or dry cleanings)
State-of-the-art fitness center
Outdoor heated lap-size pool with Jacuzzi and separate men's and women's saunas
Clubhouse for private events
Business center and meeting room
Elevator
Secured entry
The Beacon is a full-service condo building in a prime location within walking distance to many shops and restaurants, Safeway, Whole Foods as well as the Oracle Park. It has a 24 hour concierge, fully-equipped gym, club house with a full kitchen, conference room and business center. Easy access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.