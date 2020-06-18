All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
250 King Street - 370
Last updated March 31 2020 at 3:20 AM

250 King Street - 370

250 King Street · (650) 490-4048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

250 King Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Mission Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
One large bedroom with a walk-in closet
washer/dryer in unit
Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops
Rent includes water an trash
Tenant pays for electricity and any cable and internet, the building is Webpass wired
One Compact size parking in the attached garage included

Building Features:
24-hr concierge (invaluable service so you never have to worry about your packages or dry cleanings)
State-of-the-art fitness center
Outdoor heated lap-size pool with Jacuzzi and separate men's and women's saunas
Clubhouse for private events
Business center and meeting room
Elevator
Secured entry
The Beacon is a full-service condo building in a prime location within walking distance to many shops and restaurants, Safeway, Whole Foods as well as the Oracle Park. It has a 24 hour concierge, fully-equipped gym, club house with a full kitchen, conference room and business center. Easy access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 King Street - 370 have any available units?
250 King Street - 370 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 King Street - 370 have?
Some of 250 King Street - 370's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 King Street - 370 currently offering any rent specials?
250 King Street - 370 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 King Street - 370 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 King Street - 370 is pet friendly.
Does 250 King Street - 370 offer parking?
Yes, 250 King Street - 370 does offer parking.
Does 250 King Street - 370 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 King Street - 370 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 King Street - 370 have a pool?
Yes, 250 King Street - 370 has a pool.
Does 250 King Street - 370 have accessible units?
No, 250 King Street - 370 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 King Street - 370 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 King Street - 370 has units with dishwashers.
