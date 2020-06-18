250 King Street - 370

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym parking pool garage internet access sauna

One large bedroom with a walk-in closet

washer/dryer in unit

Fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops

Rent includes water an trash

Tenant pays for electricity and any cable and internet, the building is Webpass wired

One Compact size parking in the attached garage included



Building Features:

24-hr concierge (invaluable service so you never have to worry about your packages or dry cleanings)

State-of-the-art fitness center

Outdoor heated lap-size pool with Jacuzzi and separate men's and women's saunas

Clubhouse for private events

Business center and meeting room

Elevator

Secured entry

The Beacon is a full-service condo building in a prime location within walking distance to many shops and restaurants, Safeway, Whole Foods as well as the Oracle Park. It has a 24 hour concierge, fully-equipped gym, club house with a full kitchen, conference room and business center. Easy access to public transportation, 101, 280, 80, and the Bay Bridge.