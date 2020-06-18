All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:11 AM

2428 Union Street #1

2428 Union Street · (415) 515-4329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2428 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Cow Hollow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2428 Union Street #1 · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cow Hollow Handsome 1BR/1BA with Parking and Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - This handsome condominium is located in a pristine, well-maintained 4 unit Edwardian style building in the heart of Cow Hollow. The perfect location! Just 2 blocks from the vibrant heart of Union Street, 5 blocks from Chestnut Street Street AND a quick walk to Fillmore Street, or a run or bike ride to the Marina Green.

This light filled flat features a large living room with beautiful decorative molding and fireplace. Adjacent is an eat-in kitchen with new appliances and room for a dining table. Includes ample butcher block countertops and tons of cabinet space.

Both the living room and the bedroom feature bay windows, which means there is plenty of light all day long.

The bedroom is spacious, with high ceilings and a large walk in closet opening up the room even more.

The renovated bathroom includes a shower over tub, marble topped sink, and custom tile work.

Lots of closet space too!

Additional features:
- 1 car garage parking
- Washer/dryer in unit
- Roof deck with stunning Bay views
- Small yard (common area)
- Professionally managed

Monthly Rent: $3,495
Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month lease
Owner pays water and trash
Ready for immediate occupancy
No pets; we do comply with all applicable rental laws

ADDRESS: 2428 Union @ Pierce Street

For questions, or to schedule a showing, please TEXT or call 415-515-4275

CA DRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group

(RLNE4286334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Union Street #1 have any available units?
2428 Union Street #1 has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2428 Union Street #1 have?
Some of 2428 Union Street #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2428 Union Street #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Union Street #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Union Street #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2428 Union Street #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2428 Union Street #1 offer parking?
Yes, 2428 Union Street #1 does offer parking.
Does 2428 Union Street #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2428 Union Street #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Union Street #1 have a pool?
No, 2428 Union Street #1 does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Union Street #1 have accessible units?
No, 2428 Union Street #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Union Street #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Union Street #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
