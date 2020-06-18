2428 Union Street #1

Amenities

Cow Hollow Handsome 1BR/1BA with Parking and Laundry! PROGRESSIVE - This handsome condominium is located in a pristine, well-maintained 4 unit Edwardian style building in the heart of Cow Hollow. The perfect location! Just 2 blocks from the vibrant heart of Union Street, 5 blocks from Chestnut Street Street AND a quick walk to Fillmore Street, or a run or bike ride to the Marina Green.



This light filled flat features a large living room with beautiful decorative molding and fireplace. Adjacent is an eat-in kitchen with new appliances and room for a dining table. Includes ample butcher block countertops and tons of cabinet space.



Both the living room and the bedroom feature bay windows, which means there is plenty of light all day long.



The bedroom is spacious, with high ceilings and a large walk in closet opening up the room even more.



The renovated bathroom includes a shower over tub, marble topped sink, and custom tile work.



Lots of closet space too!



Additional features:

- 1 car garage parking

- Washer/dryer in unit

- Roof deck with stunning Bay views

- Small yard (common area)

- Professionally managed



Monthly Rent: $3,495

Security Deposit: 1.5 times rent

12 month lease

Owner pays water and trash

Ready for immediate occupancy

No pets; we do comply with all applicable rental laws



ADDRESS: 2428 Union @ Pierce Street



For questions, or to schedule a showing, please TEXT or call 415-515-4275



CA DRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group



(RLNE4286334)