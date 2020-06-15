2406 Clay Street PH

Amenities
Unit PH Available 08/15/20 Stunning Upper Pacific Heights Apartment - Property Id: 107537
Luxury Pacific Heights
3 bathroom, 2 bedroom plus a large private and enclosed office that could be a third bedroom. Many possibilities for this beautiful remodeled space:
Great for families/roommates all wanting own bathroom. LIVE WORK SPACE for upscale profess , Attorney, Therapist, Account, Architect, or IT-Profess etc..that wants the tax benefits of a live-work and luxury living space with private entrance and views. PRK garage across the street for guests and clients
Stunning Apartment Features:
1. Gorgeous hardwood floors
2. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances all new.
3. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room.
4. 3 Full Bath, with modern fixtures.
5. Ample cabinets and closet space.
6. In-unit washer/dryer and laundry sink
7. Views from all rooms, lots of natural sunlight
8. Central Heating and Cooling
9. Flat screen television mounts in all bedrooms
10. Private entrance w/ intercom
Located 2 blocks to public trans, upscale shopping restaurants on Fillmore
No Pets Allowed
