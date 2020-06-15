All apartments in San Francisco
2406 Clay Street PH

2406 Clay St · (415) 862-0817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2406 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit PH · Avail. Aug 15

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit PH Available 08/15/20 Stunning Upper Pacific Heights Apartment - Property Id: 107537

Luxury Pacific Heights
3 bathroom, 2 bedroom plus a large private and enclosed office that could be a third bedroom. Many possibilities for this beautiful remodeled space:
Great for families/roommates all wanting own bathroom. LIVE WORK SPACE for upscale profess , Attorney, Therapist, Account, Architect, or IT-Profess etc..that wants the tax benefits of a live-work and luxury living space with private entrance and views. PRK garage across the street for guests and clients
Stunning Apartment Features:
1. Gorgeous hardwood floors
2. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances all new.
3. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room.
4. 3 Full Bath, with modern fixtures.
5. Ample cabinets and closet space.
6. In-unit washer/dryer and laundry sink
7. Views from all rooms, lots of natural sunlight
8. Central Heating and Cooling
9. Flat screen television mounts in all bedrooms
10. Private entrance w/ intercom
Located 2 blocks to public trans, upscale shopping restaurants on Fillmore
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107537
Property Id 107537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5843571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Clay Street PH have any available units?
2406 Clay Street PH has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Clay Street PH have?
Some of 2406 Clay Street PH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Clay Street PH currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Clay Street PH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Clay Street PH pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Clay Street PH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2406 Clay Street PH offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Clay Street PH does offer parking.
Does 2406 Clay Street PH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2406 Clay Street PH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Clay Street PH have a pool?
No, 2406 Clay Street PH does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Clay Street PH have accessible units?
No, 2406 Clay Street PH does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Clay Street PH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Clay Street PH has units with dishwashers.
