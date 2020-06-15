2406 Clay Street PH

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit PH Available 08/15/20 Stunning Upper Pacific Heights Apartment - Property Id: 107537



Luxury Pacific Heights

3 bathroom, 2 bedroom plus a large private and enclosed office that could be a third bedroom. Many possibilities for this beautiful remodeled space:

Great for families/roommates all wanting own bathroom. LIVE WORK SPACE for upscale profess , Attorney, Therapist, Account, Architect, or IT-Profess etc..that wants the tax benefits of a live-work and luxury living space with private entrance and views. PRK garage across the street for guests and clients

Stunning Apartment Features:

1. Gorgeous hardwood floors

2. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances all new.

3. Beautiful gas fireplace in living room.

4. 3 Full Bath, with modern fixtures.

5. Ample cabinets and closet space.

6. In-unit washer/dryer and laundry sink

7. Views from all rooms, lots of natural sunlight

8. Central Heating and Cooling

9. Flat screen television mounts in all bedrooms

10. Private entrance w/ intercom

Located 2 blocks to public trans, upscale shopping restaurants on Fillmore

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107537

No Pets Allowed



