2295 Vallejo Street #308
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

2295 Vallejo Street #308

2295 Vallejo Street · (415) 613-1576
Location

2295 Vallejo Street, San Francisco, CA 94123
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2295 Vallejo Street #308 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
garage
2295 Vallejo Street #308 Available 07/01/20 Pacific Heights 1BR with GGB Views and Parking - Prime Pacific Heights unit with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay through floor to ceiling windows. Recently renovated, the unit features updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors throughout, AND a private deck. Garage car parking space included. Coveted building features laundry, and elevator and a communal roof deck with panoramic views.

Steps away from trendy Fillmore Street and Union Street shops making it a walkers paradise!

Amenities Include: • Golden Gate Bridge and Bay views through floor to ceiling windows • Hardwood floors throughout • Great natural lighting • Gourmet kitchen including refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave • Recently remodeled bathroom with shower • Large bedroom with custom closet built-ins • One car garage parking included • Laundry and elevator in the building. Access to the roof deck with panoramic views of the Bay

• Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking permitted

Available July 1, 2020. $4,295 per month. Security Deposit of $6,450. Water and garbage included. Parking included.

David Klampert
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
Broker Associate/Realtor® CalDRE# 01065759
AMSI Real Estate Services CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com Cell: 415-613-1576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have any available units?
2295 Vallejo Street #308 has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have?
Some of 2295 Vallejo Street #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2295 Vallejo Street #308 currently offering any rent specials?
2295 Vallejo Street #308 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2295 Vallejo Street #308 pet-friendly?
No, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 offer parking?
Yes, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 does offer parking.
Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have a pool?
No, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 does not have a pool.
Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have accessible units?
No, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 2295 Vallejo Street #308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2295 Vallejo Street #308 has units with dishwashers.
