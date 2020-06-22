Amenities

2295 Vallejo Street #308 Available 07/01/20 Pacific Heights 1BR with GGB Views and Parking - Prime Pacific Heights unit with sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay through floor to ceiling windows. Recently renovated, the unit features updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors throughout, AND a private deck. Garage car parking space included. Coveted building features laundry, and elevator and a communal roof deck with panoramic views.



Steps away from trendy Fillmore Street and Union Street shops making it a walkers paradise!



Amenities Include: • Golden Gate Bridge and Bay views through floor to ceiling windows • Hardwood floors throughout • Great natural lighting • Gourmet kitchen including refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, and microwave • Recently remodeled bathroom with shower • Large bedroom with custom closet built-ins • One car garage parking included • Laundry and elevator in the building. Access to the roof deck with panoramic views of the Bay



• Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking permitted



Available July 1, 2020. $4,295 per month. Security Deposit of $6,450. Water and garbage included. Parking included.



David Klampert

Broker Associate/Realtor® CalDRE# 01065759

AMSI Real Estate Services CalDRE #01254853

davidklampert@gmail.com Cell: 415-613-1576



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5848776)