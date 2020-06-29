226 27th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel bbq/grill

For Rent $4,300



Security $4,600



Charming, beautiful and turnkey ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with parking and storage available now! This unit also comes with dishwasher, laundry in the unit (both washer and dryer), stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include bbq, heated lamps, picnic bench and full patio set with solar lighting perfect for entertaining. Secured building is great for receiving packages. Ideal location for restaurants, shops and public transportation (muni steps away, 10 min walk to BART). Very safe, family friendly neighborhood with many parks steps away. Also quick access to main highways 280 and 101. Make this home your oasis!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.