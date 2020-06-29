All apartments in San Francisco
226 27th Street

Location

226 27th Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Noe Valley

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming, beautiful and turnkey ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with parking and storage available now! This unit also comes with dishwasher, laundry in the unit (both washer and dryer), stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include bbq, heated lamps, picnic bench and full patio set with solar lighting perfect for entertaining. Secured building is great for receiving packages. Ideal location for restaurants, shops and public transportation (muni steps away, 10 min walk to BART). Very safe, family friendly neighborhood with many parks steps away. Also quick access to main highways 280 and 101. Make this home your oasis!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 27th Street have any available units?
226 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 27th Street have?
Some of 226 27th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 226 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 27th Street offers parking.
Does 226 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 27th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 27th Street have a pool?
No, 226 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 27th Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

