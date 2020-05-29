2220 Santiago Street

Amenities

This spacious upper-level unit is situated in the quiet neighborhood of SF's Outer Sunset district. The entire level consists of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of natural lights all around. The property is located very closeby to the commercial portion of Taraval St, populated with popular restaurants, beautiful parks, convenience stores, and other necessities! It is within close proximity to the SF Zoo, Lake Merced, and SF State University. The Taraval L-line is within walking distance as well! Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $3800 Rent + $3800 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56526 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303