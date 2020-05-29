All apartments in San Francisco
2220 Santiago Street

2220 Santiago Street · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Santiago Street, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious upper-level unit is situated in the quiet neighborhood of SF's Outer Sunset district. The entire level consists of 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with plenty of natural lights all around. The property is located very closeby to the commercial portion of Taraval St, populated with popular restaurants, beautiful parks, convenience stores, and other necessities! It is within close proximity to the SF Zoo, Lake Merced, and SF State University. The Taraval L-line is within walking distance as well! Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $3800 Rent + $3800 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with the owner listed as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=56526 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor, or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Santiago Street have any available units?
2220 Santiago Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 2220 Santiago Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Santiago Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Santiago Street pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Santiago Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2220 Santiago Street offer parking?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Santiago Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Santiago Street have a pool?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Santiago Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Santiago Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Santiago Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Santiago Street does not have units with air conditioning.
