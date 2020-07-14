All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2136-2140 Broderick Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2136-2140 Broderick Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

2136-2140 Broderick Street

2140 Broderick Street · (415) 915-6687
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pacific Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2140 Broderick Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2136-2140 Broderick Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
coffee bar
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
tennis court
2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location. Built in 1895, this four-story, 17-unit brick building pairs proximity to some of San Francisco’s favorite neighborhoods with on-site laundry and other modern conveniences. Units offer kitchenettes with mini-fridge and microwave.

Residents love this Walker’s Paradise for its easy access to nearby neighborhoods like Presidio Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow, and more. Errands and entertainment are in abundant supply on nearby Divisadero Street, California Street, and Fillmore Street – just blocks from 2148 Broderick, each is full of outstanding bars, boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants, like Pizzeria Delfina.

Tennis players, joggers, dog walkers, and outdoors enthusiasts enjoy the ample green space – and beautiful views of local landmarks, including Alcatraz – at nearby Alta Plaza Park, Lafayette Park, and the Presidio. Commuters and weekend explorers a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have any available units?
2136-2140 Broderick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have?
Some of 2136-2140 Broderick Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136-2140 Broderick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2136-2140 Broderick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136-2140 Broderick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2136-2140 Broderick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street offer parking?
No, 2136-2140 Broderick Street does not offer parking.
Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136-2140 Broderick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have a pool?
No, 2136-2140 Broderick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have accessible units?
No, 2136-2140 Broderick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2136-2140 Broderick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136-2140 Broderick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 2136-2140 Broderick Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
Mission Bay by Windsor
360 Berry St
San Francisco, CA 94158
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
77 Bluxome Apartments
77 Bluxome St
San Francisco, CA 94107

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity