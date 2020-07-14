2136-2140 Broderick Street

Amenities

2148 Broderick has seen over one hundred years of San Francisco history from its desirable Pacific Heights location. Built in 1895, this four-story, 17-unit brick building pairs proximity to some of San Francisco’s favorite neighborhoods with on-site laundry and other modern conveniences. Units offer kitchenettes with mini-fridge and microwave.



Residents love this Walker’s Paradise for its easy access to nearby neighborhoods like Presidio Heights, Lower Pacific Heights, Cow Hollow, and more. Errands and entertainment are in abundant supply on nearby Divisadero Street, California Street, and Fillmore Street – just blocks from 2148 Broderick, each is full of outstanding bars, boutiques, coffee shops, and restaurants, like Pizzeria Delfina.



Tennis players, joggers, dog walkers, and outdoors enthusiasts enjoy the ample green space – and beautiful views of local landmarks, including Alcatraz – at nearby Alta Plaza Park, Lafayette Park, and the Presidio. Commuters and weekend explorers a