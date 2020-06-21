All apartments in San Francisco
2075 Sutter St. Unit 211
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2075 Sutter St. Unit 211

2075 Sutter Street · No Longer Available
Location

2075 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Lower Pacific Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom Townhome in Excellent Lower Pacific Heights w/1-car parking - Light filled home one block from trendy Fillmore Street with its shops and restaurants. Two good-sized bedrooms with ample closet space and two bathrooms comprise the upper level allowing for a nice separation of public and personal space. The main level is perfect for entertaining with an open dining room/living room with wood burning fireplace and a private sunny patio. The home has newer carpet, flooring. In-unit washer and dryer; 1 car deeded parking in the secured garage and additional storage locker. Wonderful location with a 99 walking score; a 92 biking score and and an 85 transit score make this condo a perfect place to call home.

1-year lease preferred
No pets preferred
No smoking inside
apply online at: http://cagoldenproperties.appfolio.com/listings

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3748664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have any available units?
2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have?
Some of 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 currently offering any rent specials?
2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 pet-friendly?
No, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 offer parking?
Yes, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 does offer parking.
Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have a pool?
No, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 does not have a pool.
Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have accessible units?
No, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2075 Sutter St. Unit 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
