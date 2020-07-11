Amenities

Ornate Historic Pacific Heights Victorian. Truly a San Francisco Experience!! -

Presented by Sylvia Sotomayor ~REALTOR DRE# 01486971

Private Showings by Appointment Only: 415-725-1807



Come home to a piece of San Francisco History. First time on the rental market, 2018 California Street is a gem amongst jewels atop California Street's Grand Victorians of Pacific Heights. This ornate home built in 1887 is rich in dramatic period detail and a fascinating backdrop in San Francisco's colorful past. Once owned by Rolling-Stones Co-Founder, Ralph Gleason, you can imagine the cast of characters that have crossed over the stained glass entry. Walk up the same front steps Barbara Streisand ran down with Ryan O’Neal in What’s Up Doc.



Featured in historical magazines and catalogues, this ornate Italianate Stick-Eastlake style grandiose single family homes boasts 4,236 square feet of living space and features 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms, and a Powder Room on the main level.

Soaring ceilings greet you through the double entry front doors. The large grand foyer showcases the ornate staircase leading up to the 2nd level. To the left, intricate pocket doors open to a large wide double parlor formal living room transporting you into another era, complete with an antique chandelier and 19th century crown moldings. The formal living room opens, through enormous frosted glass doors that came ’round the horn in the late 19th century, to a grand spacious formal dining room featuring a ornamental decorative fireplace, another antique chandelier, ornate wallpaper and delicate crown moldings. Natural light floods in through the magnificent windows.



The remodeled light filled updated kitchen features a 5 range gas burner stove, double oven, a large Sub Zero Double Wide refrigerator, custom countertops, dishwasher and a bounty of cabinetry.

There is an additional large spacious family room complete with French Doors that lead out the serene garden that is outfitted with a relaxing zen pond.



The 2nd Floor is accessible by either one of two staircases. The Master Bedroom is full of closets space and features an ornate decorative fireplace. The en-suite bathroom is outfitted with dual sinks and sunken tub.

Three additional oversized bedrooms are on this level, one with en-suite bathroom with shower, along with another large bathroom, laundry room, and ample closets in the hallways. Tenants have full use of the garage, with parking for two cars tandem.



With soaring ceilings, cozy forced air heating, custom window treatments, oak hardwood floors, original wood trims and moldings, stained glass charm and solid character, 2018 California Street is a testament of a bygone era. The location affords one the convenience of being surrounded by good schools, the Public Library, beautiful local parks, well stocked grocery stores and delightful cafes.



FEATURES:

4 Bedrooms

3 ½ Bathrooms

Soaring Ceilings

Hardwood Oak Floors

Master Bedroom Suite with Fireplace and en-suite Bath

Custom Cedar Closets

Updated Kitchen w Sub Zero Refrigerator

Original Victorian Details

Great Natural Light

Breathtaking Dining Room

Antique Chandeliers

4 Decorative Fireplaces

In House Laundry Room

Formal Living Room 24ft x 15ft

Formal Dining Room 24ft x 15ft

Dual Staircases

Amazing Location

Heritage SF Neighborhood

1 Block from Lafayette Park

2 Car Tandem Parking



