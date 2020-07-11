All apartments in San Francisco
2018 California Street

2018 California Street · (415) 725-1807
Location

2018 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 California Street · Avail. now

$16,000

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4236 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ornate Historic Pacific Heights Victorian. Truly a San Francisco Experience!! -
Presented by Sylvia Sotomayor ~REALTOR DRE# 01486971
Private Showings by Appointment Only: 415-725-1807

Come home to a piece of San Francisco History. First time on the rental market, 2018 California Street is a gem amongst jewels atop California Street's Grand Victorians of Pacific Heights. This ornate home built in 1887 is rich in dramatic period detail and a fascinating backdrop in San Francisco's colorful past. Once owned by Rolling-Stones Co-Founder, Ralph Gleason, you can imagine the cast of characters that have crossed over the stained glass entry. Walk up the same front steps Barbara Streisand ran down with Ryan O’Neal in What’s Up Doc.

Featured in historical magazines and catalogues, this ornate Italianate Stick-Eastlake style grandiose single family homes boasts 4,236 square feet of living space and features 4 Bedrooms/3 Bathrooms, and a Powder Room on the main level.
Soaring ceilings greet you through the double entry front doors. The large grand foyer showcases the ornate staircase leading up to the 2nd level. To the left, intricate pocket doors open to a large wide double parlor formal living room transporting you into another era, complete with an antique chandelier and 19th century crown moldings. The formal living room opens, through enormous frosted glass doors that came ’round the horn in the late 19th century, to a grand spacious formal dining room featuring a ornamental decorative fireplace, another antique chandelier, ornate wallpaper and delicate crown moldings. Natural light floods in through the magnificent windows.

The remodeled light filled updated kitchen features a 5 range gas burner stove, double oven, a large Sub Zero Double Wide refrigerator, custom countertops, dishwasher and a bounty of cabinetry.
There is an additional large spacious family room complete with French Doors that lead out the serene garden that is outfitted with a relaxing zen pond.

The 2nd Floor is accessible by either one of two staircases. The Master Bedroom is full of closets space and features an ornate decorative fireplace. The en-suite bathroom is outfitted with dual sinks and sunken tub.
Three additional oversized bedrooms are on this level, one with en-suite bathroom with shower, along with another large bathroom, laundry room, and ample closets in the hallways. Tenants have full use of the garage, with parking for two cars tandem.

With soaring ceilings, cozy forced air heating, custom window treatments, oak hardwood floors, original wood trims and moldings, stained glass charm and solid character, 2018 California Street is a testament of a bygone era. The location affords one the convenience of being surrounded by good schools, the Public Library, beautiful local parks, well stocked grocery stores and delightful cafes.

FEATURES:
4 Bedrooms
3 ½ Bathrooms
Soaring Ceilings
Hardwood Oak Floors
Master Bedroom Suite with Fireplace and en-suite Bath
Custom Cedar Closets
Updated Kitchen w Sub Zero Refrigerator
Original Victorian Details
Great Natural Light
Breathtaking Dining Room
Antique Chandeliers
4 Decorative Fireplaces
In House Laundry Room
Formal Living Room 24ft x 15ft
Formal Dining Room 24ft x 15ft
Dual Staircases
Amazing Location
Heritage SF Neighborhood
1 Block from Lafayette Park
2 Car Tandem Parking

(RLNE5889062)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 California Street have any available units?
2018 California Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 California Street have?
Some of 2018 California Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 California Street currently offering any rent specials?
2018 California Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 California Street pet-friendly?
No, 2018 California Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2018 California Street offer parking?
Yes, 2018 California Street offers parking.
Does 2018 California Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 California Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 California Street have a pool?
No, 2018 California Street does not have a pool.
Does 2018 California Street have accessible units?
No, 2018 California Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 California Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 California Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

