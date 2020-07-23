201 Harrison St 1119

Amenities

1BR Views! Fully Furnished, W/Dryer, Gym,Pool,Drmn - Property Id: 276467



UNIT - FLEXIBLE LEASE TIME, SHORT OR LONG LEASE OK, ONE MONTH MINIMUM:

* Furnished one bedroom, one bath with city views and partial bay view

* Hardwood flr in kitchen

* High quality carpet in living room and bedroom

* Tile in bathrm

* Est. 544 sq. ft.

* Well equipped all electric kitchen

* Washer and dryer in unit

* Large walk-in closet



BAYCREST TOWERS

* Outdoor pool/Spa

* Fitness center/Weight room / Sauna

* 24-hour security/Lobby staff

* Two outdoor gardens with BBQ areas

* Indoor full racquetball court

* Bike storage area

* Luxer One package delivery service

* Built in 1991, 288 unit building

* Deli downstairs and Woodlands Market is one block away

* No smoking allowed



MOVE-IN:

* No application fee

* Flexible lease time, short or long lease ok, one month minimum stay

* Cable tv, wifi, all utilities

* All furnishings are included

* One 25lb pet ok

* Parking available for an extra fee

