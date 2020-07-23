201 Harrison St 1119

Amenities
1BR Views! Fully Furnished, W/Dryer, Gym,Pool,Drmn - Property Id: 276467
UNIT - FLEXIBLE LEASE TIME, SHORT OR LONG LEASE OK, ONE MONTH MINIMUM:
* Furnished one bedroom, one bath with city views and partial bay view
* Hardwood flr in kitchen
* High quality carpet in living room and bedroom
* Tile in bathrm
* Est. 544 sq. ft.
* Well equipped all electric kitchen
* Washer and dryer in unit
* Large walk-in closet
BAYCREST TOWERS
* Outdoor pool/Spa
* Fitness center/Weight room / Sauna
* 24-hour security/Lobby staff
* Two outdoor gardens with BBQ areas
* Indoor full racquetball court
* Bike storage area
* Luxer One package delivery service
* Built in 1991, 288 unit building
* Deli downstairs and Woodlands Market is one block away
* No smoking allowed
MOVE-IN:
* No application fee
* Flexible lease time, short or long lease ok, one month minimum stay
* Cable tv, wifi, all utilities
* All furnishings are included
* One 25lb pet ok
* Parking available for an extra fee
