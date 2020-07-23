All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

201 Harrison St 1119

201 Harrison St · (415) 531-6777
Location

201 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1119 · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
sauna
1BR Views! Fully Furnished, W/Dryer, Gym,Pool,Drmn - Property Id: 276467

UNIT - FLEXIBLE LEASE TIME, SHORT OR LONG LEASE OK, ONE MONTH MINIMUM:
* Furnished one bedroom, one bath with city views and partial bay view
* Hardwood flr in kitchen
* High quality carpet in living room and bedroom
* Tile in bathrm
* Est. 544 sq. ft.
* Well equipped all electric kitchen
* Washer and dryer in unit
* Large walk-in closet

BAYCREST TOWERS
* Outdoor pool/Spa
* Fitness center/Weight room / Sauna
* 24-hour security/Lobby staff
* Two outdoor gardens with BBQ areas
* Indoor full racquetball court
* Bike storage area
* Luxer One package delivery service
* Built in 1991, 288 unit building
* Deli downstairs and Woodlands Market is one block away
* No smoking allowed

MOVE-IN:
* No application fee
* Flexible lease time, short or long lease ok, one month minimum stay
* Cable tv, wifi, all utilities
* All furnishings are included
* One 25lb pet ok
* Parking available for an extra fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/201-harrison-st-san-francisco-ca-unit-1119/276467
Property Id 276467

(RLNE5947973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Harrison St 1119 have any available units?
201 Harrison St 1119 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Harrison St 1119 have?
Some of 201 Harrison St 1119's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Harrison St 1119 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Harrison St 1119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Harrison St 1119 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Harrison St 1119 is pet friendly.
Does 201 Harrison St 1119 offer parking?
Yes, 201 Harrison St 1119 offers parking.
Does 201 Harrison St 1119 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Harrison St 1119 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Harrison St 1119 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Harrison St 1119 has a pool.
Does 201 Harrison St 1119 have accessible units?
No, 201 Harrison St 1119 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Harrison St 1119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Harrison St 1119 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 201 Harrison St 1119?
