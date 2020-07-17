All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 2 Marcela Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
2 Marcela Ave.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

2 Marcela Ave.

2 Marcela Avenue · (415) 735-4670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

2 Marcela Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94116
Forest Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This serene garden studio apartment is located in the charming Forest Hills neighborhood. It has a Murphy Bed and fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stovetop, and garbage disposal. There is great storage with a large walk-in closet and additional cupboards near the kitchen. This comfortable home has everything you will need and is an easy walk to a major transportation hub and only a few more minutes to the center of the popular West Portal neighborhood. It is the perfect home if you want to be near everything, but live in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood! Key Features: - Queen Bed (Murphy Bed) - Bright - Walk-In Closet - Closet Organizers - Crown Molding - Wood Floors - Breakfast Bar - Dishwasher - Garbage Disposal - Gas Stovetop - Microwave - Mini Refrigerator - Additional Storage Cupboards - WiFi - Laundry in Garage - Plentiful Free Street Parking 5 Minute Walk Away Location: - Close to UCSF and SF State - 10 Minute Walk to West Portal Restaurants and Shops - 5 Minute Walk to MUNI Forest Hill Station Key Terms: - Can be Furnished or Unfurnished (Murphy Bed Stays) - Security Deposit 1x Monthly Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Minimum Lease Term 12 Months - Utilities $100/Month (Including WiFi - Tenant Responsible for Cable if Desired) - No Smoking - No Pets

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Marcela Ave. have any available units?
2 Marcela Ave. has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 2 Marcela Ave. have?
Some of 2 Marcela Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Marcela Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2 Marcela Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Marcela Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2 Marcela Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 2 Marcela Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2 Marcela Ave. offers parking.
Does 2 Marcela Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Marcela Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Marcela Ave. have a pool?
No, 2 Marcela Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2 Marcela Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2 Marcela Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Marcela Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Marcela Ave. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 2 Marcela Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2238 HYDE Street
2238 Hyde Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
33 Tehama
33 Tehama St
San Francisco, CA 94105
355 Fulton St
355 Fulton St
San Francisco, CA 94102
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
540 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
540 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
150 Van Ness
150 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94102

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity