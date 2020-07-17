2 Marcela Ave.

Amenities
This serene garden studio apartment is located in the charming Forest Hills neighborhood. It has a Murphy Bed and fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, gas stovetop, and garbage disposal. There is great storage with a large walk-in closet and additional cupboards near the kitchen. This comfortable home has everything you will need and is an easy walk to a major transportation hub and only a few more minutes to the center of the popular West Portal neighborhood. It is the perfect home if you want to be near everything, but live in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood! Key Features: - Queen Bed (Murphy Bed) - Bright - Walk-In Closet - Closet Organizers - Crown Molding - Wood Floors - Breakfast Bar - Dishwasher - Garbage Disposal - Gas Stovetop - Microwave - Mini Refrigerator - Additional Storage Cupboards - WiFi - Laundry in Garage - Plentiful Free Street Parking 5 Minute Walk Away Location: - Close to UCSF and SF State - 10 Minute Walk to West Portal Restaurants and Shops - 5 Minute Walk to MUNI Forest Hill Station Key Terms: - Can be Furnished or Unfurnished (Murphy Bed Stays) - Security Deposit 1x Monthly Rent with Qualifying FICO Score - Minimum Lease Term 12 Months - Utilities $100/Month (Including WiFi - Tenant Responsible for Cable if Desired) - No Smoking - No Pets
Terms: One year lease