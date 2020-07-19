All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

181 S Park St

181 South Park · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 South Park, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 181 S Park St · Avail. Sep 1

$5,650

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
181 S Park St Available 09/01/20 Rare Loft Style Condo, Huge Windows, High Ceilings, 1.5BR/2BA/3 Stories, Perfect SOMA Location -
* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso., Inc. /Azari PM

* Information / Showings for this property:
marketing @ azaripm.com / (415) 772-1977
__________________________________________________

* Description:
Come and see this Rare Find Condominium in SOMA!

Enjoy its spacious living area, 1.5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on 3 Stories for this unique open floor plan Loft style!

You will absolutely love this striking, top floor loft/condominium that is a rare combination of exquisite design & superb craftsmanship.

Its huge windows, high ceilings and hardwood floors provide a warm, yet light and open feel!

The property also includes a fabulous private exclusive use roof deck with spectacular views!

And it even comes with 2 parking spaces in a covered parking for more comfort!

* Property Highlights:
- Living area / 1.5 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms
- 3 Stories and open floor plan for this unique Loft style!
- Hardwood floors
- 2 parking spaces in covered parking
- Arched hardwood high ceilings,
- Towering steel-framed windows
- Impressive views of the downtown skyline
- Well-outfitted kitchen
- Fabulous exclusive use view roof deck
- Integrated sound system
- In-unit washer/dryer

* Building Highlights:
Live and work on the edge of one of San Francisco's great little parks in a South Beach condo at 181 South Park. There are 5 loft-style units in this live/work building, which was constructed in 2002.

* Neighborhood highlights:
Residents love living within the little South Park neighborhood, and can walk to the Embarcadero, the Museum of Modern Art, AT& T Park and Yerba Buena Gardens. This complex is in the SOMA/ South Beach areas, which has a variety of galleries, shops, restaurants, nightclubs and cafes.
Beautiful park in front of the building schedule to be completed by spring.

- Bike Score: 92/100
- Walk Score: 95/100
- Transit Score: 100/100

* Other Details:
- Type of rental: Loft
- Pets: NO
- Smoking: NO

- Rent: $ 5,650.00
- Security Deposit: $ 5,650.00
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Water + Garbage

- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

* See other properties for rent
http://www.theazarigroup.com/azaripm-homes-for-rent.html
__________________________________________________
* Learn about our services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE

* #1 Property Management Franchise
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI

__________________________________________________
Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources.
Prices are subject to change without prior notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2686011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 S Park St have any available units?
181 S Park St has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 S Park St have?
Some of 181 S Park St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 S Park St currently offering any rent specials?
181 S Park St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 S Park St pet-friendly?
No, 181 S Park St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 181 S Park St offer parking?
Yes, 181 S Park St offers parking.
Does 181 S Park St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 S Park St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 S Park St have a pool?
No, 181 S Park St does not have a pool.
Does 181 S Park St have accessible units?
No, 181 S Park St does not have accessible units.
Does 181 S Park St have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 S Park St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

