Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

181 S Park St Available 09/01/20 Rare Loft Style Condo, Huge Windows, High Ceilings, 1.5BR/2BA/3 Stories, Perfect SOMA Location -

* For rent by Epic Real Estate & Asso., Inc. /Azari PM



* Information / Showings for this property:

marketing @ azaripm.com / (415) 772-1977

__________________________________________________



* Description:

Come and see this Rare Find Condominium in SOMA!



Enjoy its spacious living area, 1.5 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms on 3 Stories for this unique open floor plan Loft style!



You will absolutely love this striking, top floor loft/condominium that is a rare combination of exquisite design & superb craftsmanship.



Its huge windows, high ceilings and hardwood floors provide a warm, yet light and open feel!



The property also includes a fabulous private exclusive use roof deck with spectacular views!



And it even comes with 2 parking spaces in a covered parking for more comfort!



* Property Highlights:

- Living area / 1.5 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms

- 3 Stories and open floor plan for this unique Loft style!

- Hardwood floors

- 2 parking spaces in covered parking

- Arched hardwood high ceilings,

- Towering steel-framed windows

- Impressive views of the downtown skyline

- Well-outfitted kitchen

- Fabulous exclusive use view roof deck

- Integrated sound system

- In-unit washer/dryer



* Building Highlights:

Live and work on the edge of one of San Francisco's great little parks in a South Beach condo at 181 South Park. There are 5 loft-style units in this live/work building, which was constructed in 2002.



* Neighborhood highlights:

Residents love living within the little South Park neighborhood, and can walk to the Embarcadero, the Museum of Modern Art, AT& T Park and Yerba Buena Gardens. This complex is in the SOMA/ South Beach areas, which has a variety of galleries, shops, restaurants, nightclubs and cafes.

Beautiful park in front of the building schedule to be completed by spring.



- Bike Score: 92/100

- Walk Score: 95/100

- Transit Score: 100/100



* Other Details:

- Type of rental: Loft

- Pets: NO

- Smoking: NO



- Rent: $ 5,650.00

- Security Deposit: $ 5,650.00

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Water + Garbage



- There may or may not be Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



* See other properties for rent

http://www.theazarigroup.com/azaripm-homes-for-rent.html

__________________________________________________

* Learn about our services

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXdZVWn0EHE



* #1 Property Management Franchise

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPpXZCOvbFI



__________________________________________________

Although the information contained herein is not guaranteed, it is deemed to be from reliable sources.

Prices are subject to change without prior notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2686011)