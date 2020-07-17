181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage media room

Luxury designer loft in Union Square. Fully furnished apartment loft in Downtown San Francisco. The perfect corporate rental in downtown San Francisco.

1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath + Den loft in the heart of San Francisco.

If you appreciate art, books, good wine and fine dining, this is the temporary home for you.

Chef's Kitchen with top line appliances. Gas stove.

California Closet in the Bedroom with custom lighting inside and out

Copious storage space throughout the unit

Gorgeous remodeled powder room on the first floor

Spacious master bathroom with 2 sinks on the second floor

Den includes a library style bookcase and a pull out single sofa bed for the occasional guest/friend

Juliet balcony overlooking quiet interior courtyard

Art from local artists throughout the unit

Custom built 'SHE' cave under the stairwell for your shoes and wine

Do you work from home, like the owner did, from time to time? This place is set up for that with a console table and chair behind the leather couch sectional for your laptop and video conferencing.

Quiet serenity with this interior courtyard facing unit. But just outside the front door enjoy all the best dining and shopping San Francisco has to offer. Within walking distance from the FIDI and SOMA. Close to all major public transit lines. Enjoy a car-free environmentally friendly San Francisco lifestyle.- short term furnished rental in Union Square

The loft can be renter as short term furnished rental. Located in Downtown San Francisco walking distance to SOMA district and Financial district.

Stay at our furnished luxury loft in Union Square.

Available also for corporations in need of a corporate rental in Union Square, San Francisco.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION

NEIGHBORHOOD: DOWNTOWN-FINANCIAL DISTRICT. This spectacular unit is in the heart of downtown and its financial district and it is one trolley car ride away from the



