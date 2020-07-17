All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102

181 O'farrell Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

181 O'farrell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Downtown San Francisco-Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1.0 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef2587bf4b37c7afd164bda PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Luxury designer loft in Union Square. Fully furnished apartment loft in Downtown San Francisco. The perfect corporate rental in downtown San Francisco.
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath + Den loft in the heart of San Francisco.
If you appreciate art, books, good wine and fine dining, this is the temporary home for you.
Chef's Kitchen with top line appliances. Gas stove.
California Closet in the Bedroom with custom lighting inside and out
Copious storage space throughout the unit
Gorgeous remodeled powder room on the first floor
Spacious master bathroom with 2 sinks on the second floor
Den includes a library style bookcase and a pull out single sofa bed for the occasional guest/friend
Juliet balcony overlooking quiet interior courtyard
Art from local artists throughout the unit
Custom built 'SHE' cave under the stairwell for your shoes and wine
Do you work from home, like the owner did, from time to time? This place is set up for that with a console table and chair behind the leather couch sectional for your laptop and video conferencing.
Quiet serenity with this interior courtyard facing unit. But just outside the front door enjoy all the best dining and shopping San Francisco has to offer. Within walking distance from the FIDI and SOMA. Close to all major public transit lines. Enjoy a car-free environmentally friendly San Francisco lifestyle.- short term furnished rental in Union Square
The loft can be renter as short term furnished rental. Located in Downtown San Francisco walking distance to SOMA district and Financial district.
Stay at our furnished luxury loft in Union Square.
Available also for corporations in need of a corporate rental in Union Square, San Francisco.
LOCATION DESCRIPTION
NEIGHBORHOOD: DOWNTOWN-FINANCIAL DISTRICT. This spectacular unit is in the heart of downtown and its financial district and it is one trolley car ride away from the

(RLNE5885746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have any available units?
181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have?
Some of 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 currently offering any rent specials?
181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 pet-friendly?
No, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 offer parking?
Yes, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 offers parking.
Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have a pool?
No, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have a pool.
Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have accessible units?
No, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 181 Ofarrell St SUITE 505, San Francisco, CA 94102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

845 PINE Apartments
845 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94108
1424 Polk
1424 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
888 O'Farrell
888 O'farrell Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
2600 Van Ness
2600 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Rise Hayes Valley
1699 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Landing
1395 22nd Street
San Francisco, CA 94107
2000 Post
2000 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity