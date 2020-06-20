1766 30th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

- Beautiful and cozy new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower flat in Central Sunset Location with a lot of closet space.



- Separate entrance for privacy

- Wood flooring throughout the unit

- Lots of closet space



- Located in a very friendly and quiet neighborhood across the street from Safeway, one block away from several local produce markets, one block from a laundromat, walk to shops and restaurants on Noriega, and close to 7, 66, 48, L, N, 29, and 28 bus lines.



- Gigabit fiber internet (ideal if you work from home).

- Furnished with carpets, refrigerator, table, chairs, cabinetry, shelving, countertops, electric stove and oven.



- Easy access to Ocean Beach, Sunset Blvd, 19th Ave, UCSF Med Center, SF State University, Stonestown, GG Park.



CONDITIONS FOR RENTERS:

- No smokers/drugs/parties

- Good renting history

- Copy of Identification (Driver's License, State ID, or Passport)

- First month and $2500 security deposit.

- Email me if you're interested and tell me about yourself as well as the number of intended occupants.

- Please provide the best phone # to contact you and Facebook/LinkedIn profile link.