Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:05 AM

1766 30th Ave

1766 30th Avenue · (415) 656-6668
Location

1766 30th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

- Beautiful and cozy new 2 bedroom 1 bathroom lower flat in Central Sunset Location with a lot of closet space.

- Separate entrance for privacy
- Wood flooring throughout the unit
- Lots of closet space

- Located in a very friendly and quiet neighborhood across the street from Safeway, one block away from several local produce markets, one block from a laundromat, walk to shops and restaurants on Noriega, and close to 7, 66, 48, L, N, 29, and 28 bus lines.

- Gigabit fiber internet (ideal if you work from home).
- Furnished with carpets, refrigerator, table, chairs, cabinetry, shelving, countertops, electric stove and oven.

- Easy access to Ocean Beach, Sunset Blvd, 19th Ave, UCSF Med Center, SF State University, Stonestown, GG Park.

CONDITIONS FOR RENTERS:
- No smokers/drugs/parties
- Good renting history
- Copy of Identification (Driver's License, State ID, or Passport)
- First month and $2500 security deposit.
- Email me if you're interested and tell me about yourself as well as the number of intended occupants.
- Please provide the best phone # to contact you and Facebook/LinkedIn profile link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1766 30th Ave have any available units?
1766 30th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1766 30th Ave have?
Some of 1766 30th Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1766 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1766 30th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1766 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1766 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1766 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 1766 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1766 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1766 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1766 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 1766 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1766 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1766 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1766 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1766 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
