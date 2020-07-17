All apartments in San Francisco
1760 Fell St.
1760 Fell St.

1760 Fell Street · (415) 516-1665
Location

1760 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Panhandle

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
1760 Fell ST (middle unit) @ Ashbury in NOPA Available now! Please join me for a Virtual Open House on WED June 24TH at 11:00 a.m. sharp. Please email to RSVP. Thank you! Located directly across from the Panhandle Park, this large and southern facing unit is light and bright. Hardwood floors throughout. UNIT: - Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher - One full bath - Shared laundry on site (3 unit building) - Large shared outdoor space - Street parking only LOCATION: - Located in the sought after NOPA neighborhood. - Walking distance to Bi-Rite, Faletti's, Lucky's, Divisadero Corridors and local farmers market & MORE! - Nearby restaurants include: Nopalito, NOPA, Green Chile, Bar Crudo, Souvla, just to name a few. - Easy transportation options: 21 Hayes, 5 Fulton, 7 Haight and home of many Ford bike share locations! TERMS: * One year lease required * Security deposit is 1.5 x rent * Tenant pays $100/month for water/garbage/gas/electric * Non-smoking unit/property * One well behaved pet negotiable Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Fell St. have any available units?
1760 Fell St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Fell St. have?
Some of 1760 Fell St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Fell St. currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Fell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Fell St. pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Fell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1760 Fell St. offer parking?
No, 1760 Fell St. does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Fell St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Fell St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Fell St. have a pool?
No, 1760 Fell St. does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Fell St. have accessible units?
No, 1760 Fell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Fell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 Fell St. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

