1760 Fell ST (middle unit) @ Ashbury in NOPA Available now! Please join me for a Virtual Open House on WED June 24TH at 11:00 a.m. sharp. Please email to RSVP. Thank you! Located directly across from the Panhandle Park, this large and southern facing unit is light and bright. Hardwood floors throughout. UNIT: - Stove, refrigerator and dishwasher - One full bath - Shared laundry on site (3 unit building) - Large shared outdoor space - Street parking only LOCATION: - Located in the sought after NOPA neighborhood. - Walking distance to Bi-Rite, Faletti's, Lucky's, Divisadero Corridors and local farmers market & MORE! - Nearby restaurants include: Nopalito, NOPA, Green Chile, Bar Crudo, Souvla, just to name a few. - Easy transportation options: 21 Hayes, 5 Fulton, 7 Haight and home of many Ford bike share locations! TERMS: * One year lease required * Security deposit is 1.5 x rent * Tenant pays $100/month for water/garbage/gas/electric * Non-smoking unit/property * One well behaved pet negotiable Sheri Castilyn - Leasing Agent for Owner License # 01349629 / Broker Associate Rentals In SF 1318 Hayes Street San Francisco CA 94117. Rental listings subject to change at any time. (Agent) believes all information contained herein to be correct but assumes no legal responsibility for the accuracy, any errors, or any omissions in this ad or any syndicated ads on third party websites. Square footage is an estimate only, not an exact measurement. PLEASE NOTE: Visit www.rentalsinsf.com directly for the most current and complete rental listing info. Thank you.



