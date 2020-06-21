All apartments in San Francisco
1720 Clay Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:05 AM

1720 Clay Street

1720 Clay Street · (415) 218-2179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1720 Clay Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1553 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Contemporary stylish 2 level condominium in desirable Nob Hill. Minutes away from Nob Hill's finest shopping, dining, transportation, & private shuttle service. Located between some of SF's most desirable neighborhoods, such as Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, North Beach & Telegraph Hill. Open kitchen/living/dining area floor plan. 2 master beds w/ large baths & great closet space. Half bath for quests. An office space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and lots of counter & storage space. Features include high ceiling incredible natural light with skylight and large 8 foot windows, wood floors & gas fireplace, Outdoor patio area. Offers openness & privacy. Wifi, water & garbage included. 2 garage spots. Lease to own is an option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Clay Street have any available units?
1720 Clay Street has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Clay Street have?
Some of 1720 Clay Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1720 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 1720 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 1720 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 1720 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
