1720 Clay Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Contemporary stylish 2 level condominium in desirable Nob Hill. Minutes away from Nob Hill's finest shopping, dining, transportation, & private shuttle service. Located between some of SF's most desirable neighborhoods, such as Pacific Heights, Russian Hill, North Beach & Telegraph Hill. Open kitchen/living/dining area floor plan. 2 master beds w/ large baths & great closet space. Half bath for quests. An office space. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, gas range and lots of counter & storage space. Features include high ceiling incredible natural light with skylight and large 8 foot windows, wood floors & gas fireplace, Outdoor patio area. Offers openness & privacy. Wifi, water & garbage included. 2 garage spots. Lease to own is an option.