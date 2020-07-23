Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

165 States Street Available 08/01/20 Peaceful and Serene 2 bedroom 2 bath - Fall in love with San Francisco in this peaceful and serene 2 bedroom 2 bath in Corona Heights, perched just above the Castro/ Eureka Valley. Sun filled and bright, this home is fused with classic and modern elements offering a place to recharge or focus on your ventures. Features include a large and livable floorplan, classic and comfortable furnishings, huge white on white kitchen with granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, lots of windows and a sizable balcony with stunning city landscape views of Twin Peaks, Eureka Valley and beyond.

Additional Features include custom built-in workspace, gorgeous updated bathrooms with skylights, double shower in the master, shower/soaking tub in the guest bath, great closet space, queen beds, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, crown molding, recessed lighting and an appealing fusion of a modern aesthetic mixed with nicely curated antiques.



Technology ready, this comes equipped with a flat screen TV in the living room and master bedroom, high speed Wi-Fi and cable TV. You only need to bring your suitcase as this includes kitchen housewares, linens and towels.



(RLNE5968171)