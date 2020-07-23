All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

165 States Street

165 States Street · (415) 447-2006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 States Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Corona Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 165 States Street · Avail. Aug 1

$5,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
165 States Street Available 08/01/20 Peaceful and Serene 2 bedroom 2 bath - Fall in love with San Francisco in this peaceful and serene 2 bedroom 2 bath in Corona Heights, perched just above the Castro/ Eureka Valley. Sun filled and bright, this home is fused with classic and modern elements offering a place to recharge or focus on your ventures. Features include a large and livable floorplan, classic and comfortable furnishings, huge white on white kitchen with granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, lots of windows and a sizable balcony with stunning city landscape views of Twin Peaks, Eureka Valley and beyond.
Additional Features include custom built-in workspace, gorgeous updated bathrooms with skylights, double shower in the master, shower/soaking tub in the guest bath, great closet space, queen beds, laundry room with full size washer/dryer, crown molding, recessed lighting and an appealing fusion of a modern aesthetic mixed with nicely curated antiques.

Technology ready, this comes equipped with a flat screen TV in the living room and master bedroom, high speed Wi-Fi and cable TV. You only need to bring your suitcase as this includes kitchen housewares, linens and towels.

(RLNE5968171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 States Street have any available units?
165 States Street has a unit available for $5,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 States Street have?
Some of 165 States Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 States Street currently offering any rent specials?
165 States Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 States Street pet-friendly?
No, 165 States Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 165 States Street offer parking?
No, 165 States Street does not offer parking.
Does 165 States Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 States Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 States Street have a pool?
No, 165 States Street does not have a pool.
Does 165 States Street have accessible units?
No, 165 States Street does not have accessible units.
Does 165 States Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 States Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

