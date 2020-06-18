All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1618 Pacific Avenue #A

1618 Pacific Avenue · (415) 756-4505
Location

1618 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1618 Pacific Avenue #A · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,995/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water, garbage, electricity, gas.
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In Unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Live in this furnished and well appointed, incredibly well located, 1bd/1ba Russian/Nob Hill condo:

- Top floor, light filled apartment (approx. 650 sf.)
- Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout
- Open floor plan, kitchen open to living room
- One of two residential units in the building
- Nicely remodeled and updated kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher
- Bathroom has been stylishly finished with designer fixtures and tiles
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the unit
- With a Walkscore of 99 points, you certainly wont need to own a car
- Right outside your door are all the shopping and dining options of Polk Street
- Transit options include multiple MUNI and Golden Gate Transit lines
- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

