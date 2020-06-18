1618 Pacific Avenue #A

Amenities

Furnished 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D In Unit | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,995/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: Street Parking

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water, garbage, electricity, gas.

Property Type: Furnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In Unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:



Live in this furnished and well appointed, incredibly well located, 1bd/1ba Russian/Nob Hill condo:



- Top floor, light filled apartment (approx. 650 sf.)

- Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout

- Open floor plan, kitchen open to living room

- One of two residential units in the building

- Nicely remodeled and updated kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher

- Bathroom has been stylishly finished with designer fixtures and tiles

- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the unit

- With a Walkscore of 99 points, you certainly wont need to own a car

- Right outside your door are all the shopping and dining options of Polk Street

- Transit options include multiple MUNI and Golden Gate Transit lines

- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



No Pets Allowed



