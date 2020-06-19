All apartments in San Francisco
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
161 Gilbert Street #10
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

161 Gilbert Street #10

161 Gilbert St · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

161 Gilbert St, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 161 Gilbert Street #10 · Avail. now

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
courtyard
parking
garage
Stylish, Top Flr Loft- Views & Pkg| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,395/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $125
Amenities: Private balcony and shared roof deck
Pets: Under 35 lbs considered with addn deposit
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Super stylish and spacious Top floor loft with soaring high 17' ceilings. Southwest facing with open views offers lots of light and wonderful flow and fresh air throughout. Quiet, mostly owner-occupied loft building in great SOMA/So. Beach location, walking distance to Cal Train, Muni, Ballpark, Embarcadero, shops, cafes and restaurants. Only seconds from 101, 280 & Central freeways with quick access to Peninsula, Bay Bridge, and SFO.
Features Include:

- Spacious Living Room w/ Woodburning Fireplace
- Kitchen includes granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, large capacity stainless steel refrigerator and lots of storage
- Master Bath features separate vanity area with granite counter-tops
- French doors open to Juliet balcony with open views
- Dimmer Switches throughout
- Many Neighbors in Creative Professions
- Professionally Managed and Pet-friendly building w/ Beautiful Mural in Foyer
- Security System & Front Door Intercom
- In-unit laundry
- Large community garden courtyard and shared roof deck with downtown views

(RLNE5748233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have any available units?
161 Gilbert Street #10 has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have?
Some of 161 Gilbert Street #10's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 161 Gilbert Street #10 currently offering any rent specials?
161 Gilbert Street #10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 161 Gilbert Street #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 161 Gilbert Street #10 is pet friendly.
Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 offer parking?
Yes, 161 Gilbert Street #10 does offer parking.
Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 161 Gilbert Street #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have a pool?
No, 161 Gilbert Street #10 does not have a pool.
Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have accessible units?
No, 161 Gilbert Street #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 161 Gilbert Street #10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 161 Gilbert Street #10 has units with dishwashers.
