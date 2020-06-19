161 Gilbert Street #10

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,395/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $125
Amenities: Private balcony and shared roof deck
Pets: Under 35 lbs considered with addn deposit
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & Carpet
Laundry: In unit
Storage: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Super stylish and spacious Top floor loft with soaring high 17' ceilings. Southwest facing with open views offers lots of light and wonderful flow and fresh air throughout. Quiet, mostly owner-occupied loft building in great SOMA/So. Beach location, walking distance to Cal Train, Muni, Ballpark, Embarcadero, shops, cafes and restaurants. Only seconds from 101, 280 & Central freeways with quick access to Peninsula, Bay Bridge, and SFO.
Features Include:
- Spacious Living Room w/ Woodburning Fireplace
- Kitchen includes granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, large capacity stainless steel refrigerator and lots of storage
- Master Bath features separate vanity area with granite counter-tops
- French doors open to Juliet balcony with open views
- Dimmer Switches throughout
- Many Neighbors in Creative Professions
- Professionally Managed and Pet-friendly building w/ Beautiful Mural in Foyer
- Security System & Front Door Intercom
- In-unit laundry
- Large community garden courtyard and shared roof deck with downtown views
