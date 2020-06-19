161 Gilbert Street #10

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden courtyard parking garage

Stylish, Top Flr Loft- Views & Pkg| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $3,395/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1 car garage for addl. $125

Amenities: Private balcony and shared roof deck

Pets: Under 35 lbs considered with addn deposit

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Water & garbage

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & Carpet

Laundry: In unit

Storage: In garage

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Super stylish and spacious Top floor loft with soaring high 17' ceilings. Southwest facing with open views offers lots of light and wonderful flow and fresh air throughout. Quiet, mostly owner-occupied loft building in great SOMA/So. Beach location, walking distance to Cal Train, Muni, Ballpark, Embarcadero, shops, cafes and restaurants. Only seconds from 101, 280 & Central freeways with quick access to Peninsula, Bay Bridge, and SFO.

Features Include:



- Spacious Living Room w/ Woodburning Fireplace

- Kitchen includes granite counters, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, large capacity stainless steel refrigerator and lots of storage

- Master Bath features separate vanity area with granite counter-tops

- French doors open to Juliet balcony with open views

- Dimmer Switches throughout

- Many Neighbors in Creative Professions

- Professionally Managed and Pet-friendly building w/ Beautiful Mural in Foyer

- Security System & Front Door Intercom

- In-unit laundry

- Large community garden courtyard and shared roof deck with downtown views



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



