San Francisco, CA
1530 Guerrero Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1530 Guerrero Street

1530 Guerrero Street · (415) 447-2006
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1530 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94110
Noe Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1530 Guerrero Street · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large Refined Top floor condo in Noe Valley! - This one of kind top floor condo has over 2400 sq ft of living space on 2 levels. Charming and historic, the property was completely renovated bringing the best of modern living into stylish architecture of the 1920s. The home has a grand stairway dividing the 2 floors. On the lower level, a large living room runs the entire front of the building with large arch windows looking over tree lined Guerrero street. A formal dining room separates from the renovated modern kitchen with gas stove and stainless appliances. Behind the Kitchen there is a bonus den/ office with tons of natural light and finishing up the floor is a guest bedroom and full bathroom.

Heading upstairs, another rear facing bedroom with large walk in closet and on front a huge master suite also with walk in closet. From this floor, you have some views of downtown sf and again an abundance of natural light. The large full bath on this floor has a skylight and updated cabinets and tile.

The property comes with 2 car tandem parking in a large garage and has a shared garden with the unit below.

The home is strolling distance to restaurants, cafes and nightlife. And is walking distance to Bart or Muni.

12 month lease desired

Listing Agent James Decker
BRE# 01889201

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4096204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Guerrero Street have any available units?
1530 Guerrero Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Guerrero Street have?
Some of 1530 Guerrero Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Guerrero Street currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Guerrero Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Guerrero Street pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Guerrero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1530 Guerrero Street offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Guerrero Street does offer parking.
Does 1530 Guerrero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Guerrero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Guerrero Street have a pool?
No, 1530 Guerrero Street does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Guerrero Street have accessible units?
No, 1530 Guerrero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Guerrero Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Guerrero Street does not have units with dishwashers.
