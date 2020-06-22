1530 Guerrero Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large Refined Top floor condo in Noe Valley! - This one of kind top floor condo has over 2400 sq ft of living space on 2 levels. Charming and historic, the property was completely renovated bringing the best of modern living into stylish architecture of the 1920s. The home has a grand stairway dividing the 2 floors. On the lower level, a large living room runs the entire front of the building with large arch windows looking over tree lined Guerrero street. A formal dining room separates from the renovated modern kitchen with gas stove and stainless appliances. Behind the Kitchen there is a bonus den/ office with tons of natural light and finishing up the floor is a guest bedroom and full bathroom.



Heading upstairs, another rear facing bedroom with large walk in closet and on front a huge master suite also with walk in closet. From this floor, you have some views of downtown sf and again an abundance of natural light. The large full bath on this floor has a skylight and updated cabinets and tile.



The property comes with 2 car tandem parking in a large garage and has a shared garden with the unit below.



The home is strolling distance to restaurants, cafes and nightlife. And is walking distance to Bart or Muni.



12 month lease desired



Listing Agent James Decker

BRE# 01889201



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4096204)