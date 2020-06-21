All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1435 Waller St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1435 Waller St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1435 Waller St

1435 Waller Street · (925) 487-8389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Haight Ashbury
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1435 Waller Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Haight Ashbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1435 Waller St - #1 · Avail. now

$3,253

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Bed/1 Bath in Upper Haight – Available Now $3,253/mo - Come enjoy the culture and energy of Haight-Ashbury. Steps away from Buena Vista Park and right down the street from the heart of the Haight. This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom delivers a "great room" feel with the kitchen open to the living room and large windows making the space light, bright, feeling bigger than it really is and with ample storage for a 1 bedroom. There is in-building laundry and two available garage parking spots (additional monthly fee of $375/spot). The unit is on the 2rd floor and enjoys tons of natural light through the large living room windows looking out onto the trees. Take a look at this sample unit in the building - the only differences from unit #1 are that the floor plan shown is a mirror image of unit #1, the kitchen counters are laminate and the bathtub is a beautiful throw-back blue!!

Video: https://vimeo.com/393325766
3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aLaXqh5Ewgy
Property Website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/1435_Waller_St.html

Description:
1 Bedroom
Living room with over-sized windows
1 Bathroom w/ tub
Kitchen with plenty of storage
In-building Washer/Dryer
Wall Heat
Parking spot available for rent at $350/month additional

Lease Terms:
Rent: $3,253
Deposit: $3,253
Available Now
One year lease then converts to month-to-month
Utilities to be paid by tenant
No smoking on premises
Sorry, No pets
Renter’s insurance policy required (min of $100k coverage)
Tenants to keep common laundry area clean
Two available garage parking spots - $375/mo/spot

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Waller St have any available units?
1435 Waller St has a unit available for $3,253 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1435 Waller St currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Waller St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Waller St pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Waller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1435 Waller St offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Waller St does offer parking.
Does 1435 Waller St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1435 Waller St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Waller St have a pool?
No, 1435 Waller St does not have a pool.
Does 1435 Waller St have accessible units?
No, 1435 Waller St does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Waller St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1435 Waller St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Waller St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Waller St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1435 Waller St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 SUTTER Apartments
1025 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3201 23RD STREET Apartments
3201 23rd Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
2175 Market
2175 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1440 Sutter
1440 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
NoPa
1856 Mcallister Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity