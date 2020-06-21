Amenities

1 Bed/1 Bath in Upper Haight – Available Now $3,253/mo - Come enjoy the culture and energy of Haight-Ashbury. Steps away from Buena Vista Park and right down the street from the heart of the Haight. This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom delivers a "great room" feel with the kitchen open to the living room and large windows making the space light, bright, feeling bigger than it really is and with ample storage for a 1 bedroom. There is in-building laundry and two available garage parking spots (additional monthly fee of $375/spot). The unit is on the 2rd floor and enjoys tons of natural light through the large living room windows looking out onto the trees. Take a look at this sample unit in the building - the only differences from unit #1 are that the floor plan shown is a mirror image of unit #1, the kitchen counters are laminate and the bathtub is a beautiful throw-back blue!!



Video: https://vimeo.com/393325766

3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aLaXqh5Ewgy

Property Website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/1435_Waller_St.html



Description:

1 Bedroom

Living room with over-sized windows

1 Bathroom w/ tub

Kitchen with plenty of storage

In-building Washer/Dryer

Wall Heat

Parking spot available for rent at $350/month additional



Lease Terms:

Rent: $3,253

Deposit: $3,253

Available Now

One year lease then converts to month-to-month

Utilities to be paid by tenant

No smoking on premises

Sorry, No pets

Renter’s insurance policy required (min of $100k coverage)

Tenants to keep common laundry area clean

Two available garage parking spots - $375/mo/spot



No Pets Allowed



