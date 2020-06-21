Amenities
1 Bed/1 Bath in Upper Haight – Available Now $3,253/mo - Come enjoy the culture and energy of Haight-Ashbury. Steps away from Buena Vista Park and right down the street from the heart of the Haight. This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom delivers a "great room" feel with the kitchen open to the living room and large windows making the space light, bright, feeling bigger than it really is and with ample storage for a 1 bedroom. There is in-building laundry and two available garage parking spots (additional monthly fee of $375/spot). The unit is on the 2rd floor and enjoys tons of natural light through the large living room windows looking out onto the trees. Take a look at this sample unit in the building - the only differences from unit #1 are that the floor plan shown is a mirror image of unit #1, the kitchen counters are laminate and the bathtub is a beautiful throw-back blue!!
Video: https://vimeo.com/393325766
3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=aLaXqh5Ewgy
Property Website: https://listing.mercadovisualz.com/bt/1435_Waller_St.html
Description:
1 Bedroom
Living room with over-sized windows
1 Bathroom w/ tub
Kitchen with plenty of storage
In-building Washer/Dryer
Wall Heat
Parking spot available for rent at $350/month additional
Lease Terms:
Rent: $3,253
Deposit: $3,253
Available Now
One year lease then converts to month-to-month
Utilities to be paid by tenant
No smoking on premises
Sorry, No pets
Renter’s insurance policy required (min of $100k coverage)
Tenants to keep common laundry area clean
Two available garage parking spots - $375/mo/spot
