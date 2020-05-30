All apartments in San Francisco
140 San Pablo Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

140 San Pablo Avenue

140 San Pablo Avenue · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

140 San Pablo Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94127
St. Francis Wood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 140 San Pablo Avenue · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand Mediterranean - 4bd/3.5ba home w Family Room+office - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

Property Summary:
Rent: $9,950/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Balcony and backyard.
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: April 15, 2020
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Gardener provided by Owner.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

Property Description:

Make this beautiful Mediterranean style mansion your new home - At 3,700 sf it is designed for grand living and entertaining. It features a formal living room, dining room, family room and an extensive wine cellar. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. In the spacious master suite, you will find a walk-in closet with an attached master bath. All the bathrooms throughout the home have been remodeled with high end finishes. Outdoor spaces include a beautiful backyard and balconies with views out west toward the Ocean.

The exclusive St. Francis Wood neighborhood is situated with convenient access to Highway 280 and Portola Drive. Highway 280 provides a quick route to access the Peninsula and South Bay, while Portola Drive takes you directly into the Citys downtown core. Enjoy the fine dining in the adjacent West Portal neighborhood.

*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5638048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 San Pablo Avenue have any available units?
140 San Pablo Avenue has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 140 San Pablo Avenue have?
Some of 140 San Pablo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 San Pablo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
140 San Pablo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 San Pablo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 140 San Pablo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 140 San Pablo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 140 San Pablo Avenue does offer parking.
Does 140 San Pablo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 San Pablo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 San Pablo Avenue have a pool?
No, 140 San Pablo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 140 San Pablo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 140 San Pablo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 140 San Pablo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 San Pablo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
