140 San Pablo Avenue

Property Summary:

Rent: $9,950/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Balcony and backyard.

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: April 15, 2020

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Gardener provided by Owner.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



Property Description:



Make this beautiful Mediterranean style mansion your new home - At 3,700 sf it is designed for grand living and entertaining. It features a formal living room, dining room, family room and an extensive wine cellar. The eat-in kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances and white cabinets. In the spacious master suite, you will find a walk-in closet with an attached master bath. All the bathrooms throughout the home have been remodeled with high end finishes. Outdoor spaces include a beautiful backyard and balconies with views out west toward the Ocean.



The exclusive St. Francis Wood neighborhood is situated with convenient access to Highway 280 and Portola Drive. Highway 280 provides a quick route to access the Peninsula and South Bay, while Portola Drive takes you directly into the Citys downtown core. Enjoy the fine dining in the adjacent West Portal neighborhood.



*Note: Furniture shown is for staging purposes only. Unit will be delivered unfurnished*



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



