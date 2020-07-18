Amenities

Great 2 Bedroom in the Mission w Parking & Yard - Property Id: 15907



Cute, modern 2 bedroom/1 bath apt available July 15 in the vibrant Mission district. One of only 3 units in the building, apt comes with a parking space and shared backyard. Ideal for a couple!



**We are remodeling- kitchen will have new shaker cabinets & granite countertop (not shown in photos); bathroom has a new vanity with granite top, and bedrooms have new wood floors.



Short or long term lease ok.



This sunny 2nd floor apt has

• Living room w hardwood floors & bay windows

• Kitchen w tiled floor & eat-in area

• One very large bedroom w bay windows & huge closet. Second, smaller room w built-in bookshelf.

• Hall & linen closets

• High speed Monkeybrains Gigabit to Home ($35/mo)

• Washer/dryer & designated storage in garage

• Sunny backyard w lemon tree, flower/veggie beds w drip system & room for BBQ



Apt is at 25th St, near everything

• Transportation (101 & 280 fwy, 2 blks to BART, tech buses)

• Best food & nightlife in the city

• Markets, cafes, shops, parks, etc.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1390-south-van-ness-san-francisco-ca/15907

No Dogs Allowed



