All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1390 South Van Ness.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1390 South Van Ness
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1390 South Van Ness

1390 South Van Ness Avenue · (415) 531-3633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Mission District
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1390 South Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3700 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great 2 Bedroom in the Mission w Parking & Yard - Property Id: 15907

Cute, modern 2 bedroom/1 bath apt available July 15 in the vibrant Mission district. One of only 3 units in the building, apt comes with a parking space and shared backyard. Ideal for a couple!

**We are remodeling- kitchen will have new shaker cabinets & granite countertop (not shown in photos); bathroom has a new vanity with granite top, and bedrooms have new wood floors.

Short or long term lease ok.

This sunny 2nd floor apt has
• Living room w hardwood floors & bay windows
• Kitchen w tiled floor & eat-in area
• One very large bedroom w bay windows & huge closet. Second, smaller room w built-in bookshelf.
• Hall & linen closets
• High speed Monkeybrains Gigabit to Home ($35/mo)
• Washer/dryer & designated storage in garage
• Sunny backyard w lemon tree, flower/veggie beds w drip system & room for BBQ

Apt is at 25th St, near everything
• Transportation (101 & 280 fwy, 2 blks to BART, tech buses)
• Best food & nightlife in the city
• Markets, cafes, shops, parks, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1390-south-van-ness-san-francisco-ca/15907
Property Id 15907

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5939775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1390 South Van Ness have any available units?
1390 South Van Ness has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1390 South Van Ness have?
Some of 1390 South Van Ness's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1390 South Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
1390 South Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1390 South Van Ness pet-friendly?
No, 1390 South Van Ness is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1390 South Van Ness offer parking?
Yes, 1390 South Van Ness offers parking.
Does 1390 South Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1390 South Van Ness offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1390 South Van Ness have a pool?
No, 1390 South Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 1390 South Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 1390 South Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 1390 South Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1390 South Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1390 South Van Ness?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

564-570 Grove Street; 569-573 Birch Street
570 Grove Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94109
16 LAGUNA
16 Laguna St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94134
65 Buena Vista
65 Buena Vista Ave E
San Francisco, CA 94117
920 LEAVENWORTH
920 Leavenworth St
San Francisco, CA 94109
947 BUSH
947 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
320 14TH STREET Apartments
320 14th Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity