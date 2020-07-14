Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry lobby cats allowed garage parking

1301 Leavenworth sits blocks away from historic Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Parkin beautiful Nob Hill. Built around 1906, the building balances timeless design details – a distinctive patterned façade, columns at the foyer, a lobby with hardwood floors – with modern updates, including an elevator and on-site laundry.



This Walker's Paradise offers easy access to everyday conveniences. Residents grab groceries and other essentials at Le Beau Market, right across the street, or the Trader Joe’s and CVS locations just blocks away. Nob Hill's best restaurants and boutiques are nearby, as are the neighborhood's fabulous hotels, home to classic bars like Top of the Mark and Tonga Room.



1301 Leavenworth is a perfect jumping-off point for exploring San Francisco, including nearby North Beach, Chinatown, and Union Square. Its perfect Transit Score means ample BART and Muni stops and proximity to the nearby Financial District, making 1301 Leavenworth a commuter favorite.



