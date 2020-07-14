All apartments in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA
1301 Leavenworth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1301 Leavenworth

1301 Leavenworth St · (415) 214-8181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Francisco
Nob Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1301 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0045 · Avail. now

$2,695

Studio · 1 Bath · 306 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1301 Leavenworth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
cats allowed
garage
parking
1301 Leavenworth sits blocks away from historic Grace Cathedral and dog-friendly Huntington Parkin beautiful Nob Hill. Built around 1906, the building balances timeless design details – a distinctive patterned façade, columns at the foyer, a lobby with hardwood floors – with modern updates, including an elevator and on-site laundry.

This Walker's Paradise offers easy access to everyday conveniences. Residents grab groceries and other essentials at Le Beau Market, right across the street, or the Trader Joe’s and CVS locations just blocks away. Nob Hill's best restaurants and boutiques are nearby, as are the neighborhood's fabulous hotels, home to classic bars like Top of the Mark and Tonga Room.

1301 Leavenworth is a perfect jumping-off point for exploring San Francisco, including nearby North Beach, Chinatown, and Union Square. Its perfect Transit Score means ample BART and Muni stops and proximity to the nearby Financial District, making 1301 Leavenworth a commuter favorite.

This u

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Leavenworth have any available units?
1301 Leavenworth has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Leavenworth have?
Some of 1301 Leavenworth's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Leavenworth currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Leavenworth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Leavenworth pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 Leavenworth is pet friendly.
Does 1301 Leavenworth offer parking?
Yes, 1301 Leavenworth offers parking.
Does 1301 Leavenworth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 Leavenworth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Leavenworth have a pool?
No, 1301 Leavenworth does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Leavenworth have accessible units?
No, 1301 Leavenworth does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Leavenworth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Leavenworth has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

