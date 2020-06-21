1300 22nd Street

Amenities

Built in 2017 this beautiful & bright unit just 1 block from CalTrain has an open floor plan with hardwood floors & natural light. The chef's kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances has ample counter space for entertaining & everyday living. Bedroom & bathroom are generously sized with good closet space & in-unit washer/dryer, as well as A/C and Nest thermostat. Additional private storage in the building is also included. Building amenities include: big bike room, large gym, courtyards, fire pits, 2 BBQ grills, game/study rooms, & lobby concierge. 1 block to: CalTrain, yoga, & coffee. 3 blocks to Dogpatch neighborhood restaurants, bars, grocery, gyms, salons, & Muni. Easy access to UCSF, downtown, and I-280. Min 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking of any substance on premises. Rent includes water and garbage. Move in requires credit report, lease app, 1st month's rent and security deposit of 2x rent. Tenant is responsible for $250 move-in fee, electric, gas & data/cable