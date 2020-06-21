All apartments in San Francisco
1300 22nd Street
1300 22nd Street

1300 22nd Street · (415) 660-9955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 22nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
yoga
Built in 2017 this beautiful & bright unit just 1 block from CalTrain has an open floor plan with hardwood floors & natural light. The chef's kitchen with Bosch stainless steel appliances has ample counter space for entertaining & everyday living. Bedroom & bathroom are generously sized with good closet space & in-unit washer/dryer, as well as A/C and Nest thermostat. Additional private storage in the building is also included. Building amenities include: big bike room, large gym, courtyards, fire pits, 2 BBQ grills, game/study rooms, & lobby concierge. 1 block to: CalTrain, yoga, & coffee. 3 blocks to Dogpatch neighborhood restaurants, bars, grocery, gyms, salons, & Muni. Easy access to UCSF, downtown, and I-280. Min 1 year lease, no pets, no smoking of any substance on premises. Rent includes water and garbage. Move in requires credit report, lease app, 1st month's rent and security deposit of 2x rent. Tenant is responsible for $250 move-in fee, electric, gas & data/cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 22nd Street have any available units?
1300 22nd Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 22nd Street have?
Some of 1300 22nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 22nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 22nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 22nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1300 22nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1300 22nd Street offer parking?
No, 1300 22nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 22nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 22nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 22nd Street have a pool?
No, 1300 22nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 22nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 22nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 22nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 22nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
