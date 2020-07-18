124 Chenery Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, Multi-level Unit, Outdoor Spaces, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for the video walkthrough.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $8,975/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Private deck, private patio and shared yard.

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: Garbage.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this spacious (approx. 2,450sf) 2 level unit your next home. Features include:

- Large unit spread over 2 levels – hard to find this amount of space in the City.

- Upper level has formal living, dining, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a private deck

- Lower level has the master suite (incl. bath), a bedroom, a bathroom and private patio.

- Period details throughout including crown moldings, coved ceilings, built-in furniture and wall paneling.

- The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry.

- The downstairs master suite has a bath that is finished in marble and features a soaking tub and shower stall.

- Other bedrooms are good-sized and have plenty of closet space.

- Baths are all finished in designer finishes and fixtures.

- Enjoy the outdoors on your private deck, private patio and shared yard.

- Garbage is included in the Rent. Tenant pays for 2/3 of the water bill. All other utilities are paid for by Tenant.

- Washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.

- Located in Glen Park, you are blocks from the Glen Park BART and multiple MUNI Lines.

- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.

- Enjoy all the shopping and dining options on nearby Diamond and Church Streets.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



(RLNE5902220)