124 Chenery Street

Amenities
Spacious, Multi-level Unit, Outdoor Spaces, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for the video walkthrough.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,975/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private deck, private patio and shared yard.
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this spacious (approx. 2,450sf) 2 level unit your next home. Features include:
- Large unit spread over 2 levels – hard to find this amount of space in the City.
- Upper level has formal living, dining, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a private deck
- Lower level has the master suite (incl. bath), a bedroom, a bathroom and private patio.
- Period details throughout including crown moldings, coved ceilings, built-in furniture and wall paneling.
- The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
- The downstairs master suite has a bath that is finished in marble and features a soaking tub and shower stall.
- Other bedrooms are good-sized and have plenty of closet space.
- Baths are all finished in designer finishes and fixtures.
- Enjoy the outdoors on your private deck, private patio and shared yard.
- Garbage is included in the Rent. Tenant pays for 2/3 of the water bill. All other utilities are paid for by Tenant.
- Washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.
- Located in Glen Park, you are blocks from the Glen Park BART and multiple MUNI Lines.
- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.
- Enjoy all the shopping and dining options on nearby Diamond and Church Streets.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/
Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/
Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour
(RLNE5902220)