San Francisco, CA
124 Chenery Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

124 Chenery Street

124 Chenery Street · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

124 Chenery Street, San Francisco, CA 94131
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 124 Chenery Street · Avail. now

$8,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, Multi-level Unit, Outdoor Spaces, Pkg.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for the video walkthrough.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,975/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private deck, private patio and shared yard.
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Garbage.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Marika Neemia (BRE#01785680), Vanguard Property Management

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this spacious (approx. 2,450sf) 2 level unit your next home. Features include:
- Large unit spread over 2 levels – hard to find this amount of space in the City.
- Upper level has formal living, dining, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and a private deck
- Lower level has the master suite (incl. bath), a bedroom, a bathroom and private patio.
- Period details throughout including crown moldings, coved ceilings, built-in furniture and wall paneling.
- The kitchen has been fully remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and custom cabinetry.
- The downstairs master suite has a bath that is finished in marble and features a soaking tub and shower stall.
- Other bedrooms are good-sized and have plenty of closet space.
- Baths are all finished in designer finishes and fixtures.
- Enjoy the outdoors on your private deck, private patio and shared yard.
- Garbage is included in the Rent. Tenant pays for 2/3 of the water bill. All other utilities are paid for by Tenant.
- Washer and dryer are provided for your convenience.
- Located in Glen Park, you are blocks from the Glen Park BART and multiple MUNI Lines.
- Easy access to both Hwy 101 & 280.
- Enjoy all the shopping and dining options on nearby Diamond and Church Streets.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5902220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Chenery Street have any available units?
124 Chenery Street has a unit available for $8,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Chenery Street have?
Some of 124 Chenery Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Chenery Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Chenery Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Chenery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Chenery Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Chenery Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 Chenery Street offers parking.
Does 124 Chenery Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Chenery Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Chenery Street have a pool?
No, 124 Chenery Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Chenery Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Chenery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Chenery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Chenery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

