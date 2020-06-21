1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B

Amenities

SoMa - 1 BR, 2 BA Loft 951 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YGCL3VCcpf1



Central Sophisticated Urban Living unit in a high-end live/work building. 1233 Howard Street Centre sets high standards with steel frame construction, original 1800's brick facade and state-of-the-art acoustics reducing interior and exterior noise transference.



One bedroom, two bath loft with parking in the vibrant SoMa area. This original conversion unit features an open living/dining/kitchen plan with city views and 15'+ soaring windows. The kitchen is ideal for the home chef and includes granite counters/breakfast bar, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The main level also features polished concrete floors, gas fireplace, full bath and in-unit laundry. The spacious loft bedroom has a large closet and full bath with Jacuzzi tub.



This building has an elevator and a common area roof deck with views. This is a convenient location near shops, restaurants, public transport & easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101. Minutes to Union Square, Westfield Mall and SF MOMA. Walkscore 98, Walker's Paradise



FEATURES:

*Large-Scale Loft

*2 Baths

*951 sq. ft.

*Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath

*Kitchen Appliances Included

*Washer & Dryer Included

*1-Car Parking Included



AMENITIES:

*Secured Building

*Rooftop Access

*Easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & BART



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/d7733bf2-1b7d-4574-8d62-908b9e4a88e4

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays Electricity

*Gas, Water & Trash Included

*Pets OK with Owners' Approval

*NO Smoking



