All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B

1233 Howard Street · (415) 498-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1233 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 951 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
SoMa - 1 BR, 2 BA Loft 951 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YGCL3VCcpf1

Central Sophisticated Urban Living unit in a high-end live/work building. 1233 Howard Street Centre sets high standards with steel frame construction, original 1800's brick facade and state-of-the-art acoustics reducing interior and exterior noise transference.

One bedroom, two bath loft with parking in the vibrant SoMa area. This original conversion unit features an open living/dining/kitchen plan with city views and 15'+ soaring windows. The kitchen is ideal for the home chef and includes granite counters/breakfast bar, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The main level also features polished concrete floors, gas fireplace, full bath and in-unit laundry. The spacious loft bedroom has a large closet and full bath with Jacuzzi tub.

This building has an elevator and a common area roof deck with views. This is a convenient location near shops, restaurants, public transport & easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101. Minutes to Union Square, Westfield Mall and SF MOMA. Walkscore 98, Walker's Paradise

FEATURES:
*Large-Scale Loft
*2 Baths
*951 sq. ft.
*Jacuzzi Tub in Master Bath
*Kitchen Appliances Included
*Washer & Dryer Included
*1-Car Parking Included

AMENITIES:
*Secured Building
*Rooftop Access
*Easy access to freeways I-280, I-80 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA & BART

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/d7733bf2-1b7d-4574-8d62-908b9e4a88e4
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays Electricity
*Gas, Water & Trash Included
*Pets OK with Owners' Approval
*NO Smoking

©Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4396483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have any available units?
1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have?
Some of 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B is pet friendly.
Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B does offer parking.
Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have a pool?
No, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have accessible units?
No, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1233 Howard Street, Unit #2B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

11 Dolores
11 Dolores St
San Francisco, CA 94103
1753 Mason
1753 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94133
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94109
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
969 BUSH
969 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
The Sutherland
915 Minna Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
635 ELLIS Apartments
635 Ellis Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity