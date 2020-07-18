All apartments in San Francisco
123 Guerrero Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

123 Guerrero Street

123 Guerrero Street · No Longer Available
Location

123 Guerrero Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Mission Dolores

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
microwave
range
oven
This is a top floor 1br/1ba remodeled, light filled unit. Minutes away from both Valencia St and Market St.

123 Guerrero Street has a Walk Score of 99 out of 100. This location is a Walker’s Paradise so daily errands do not require a car.

123 Guerrero Street is a 10 minute walk from the BL-N Dublin / Pleasanton, the BL-S Daly City and the GN-N Warm Springs / South Fremont at the 16th Street / Mission stop.

This location is in the Mint Hill neighborhood in San Francisco. Nearby parks include Strauss Playground, California Volunteers Memorial and Koshland Park.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/123-guerrero-st-san-francisco-ca-94103-usa-unit-3/a495ddc3-7d9e-4d5a-8f27-67a1837bb2a4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Guerrero Street have any available units?
123 Guerrero Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Guerrero Street have?
Some of 123 Guerrero Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Guerrero Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Guerrero Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Guerrero Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Guerrero Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 123 Guerrero Street offer parking?
No, 123 Guerrero Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Guerrero Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Guerrero Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Guerrero Street have a pool?
No, 123 Guerrero Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Guerrero Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Guerrero Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Guerrero Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Guerrero Street has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

