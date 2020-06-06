Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

$500 Move-in discounts for a first-month rent if they sign as soon as possible.



Book a showing now! Come and see this unfurnished apartment in the Mission District neighborhood in San Francisco, California for yourself!



It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The apartment has 2 maximum spaces on-street parking though in a first-come, first-serve basis.



Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood floors, ornately carved walls and moldings, and big glass windows. The kitchen consists of stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth dark granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances like dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit. Its clean bathroom with a nice tub and vanity. For your laundry needs, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided (included on the rent). No pets are allowed in the property.



With an excellent walk and bike scores, 1201 Treat Avenue is a paradise for avid walkers and bikers alike. So going to and from major destinations, to do most errands for example, around Downtown San Francisco is so easy and convenient. Public parks are nearby so hanging out with family and friends during free time or doing some outdoor activities is conveniently accessible. 1201 Treat Avenue is also approximately seven-minute walk from the Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City, the Green Daly City and the Red Millbrae at the 24th St. Mission stop.



Fully vacant on July 01, 2022



Nearby parks: Garfield Square, 23rd & Treat St. Park, and Precita Park.



Walk Score: 97

Bike Score: 98



Bus lines:

12 FOLSOM-PACIFIC - 0.1 miles

67 BERNAL HEIGHTS - 0.1 miles

48 QUINTARA-24TH STREET - 0.1 miles

27 BRYANT - 0.2 miles



Rail lines:

Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City - 0.3 miles

Red Millbrae - 0.3 miles

Green Daly City - 0.3 miles

Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 0.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5813023)