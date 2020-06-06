All apartments in San Francisco
1201 Treat Avenue

1201 Treat Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Treat Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
$500 Move-in discounts for a first-month rent if they sign as soon as possible.

Book a showing now! Come and see this unfurnished apartment in the Mission District neighborhood in San Francisco, California for yourself!

It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The apartment has 2 maximum spaces on-street parking though in a first-come, first-serve basis.

Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood floors, ornately carved walls and moldings, and big glass windows. The kitchen consists of stylish cabinets and drawers for storage, smooth dark granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances like dishwasher, garbage disposal, range/oven, and refrigerator. For climate control, the apartment has forced air heating. The bedrooms are bright and well-lit. Its clean bathroom with a nice tub and vanity. For your laundry needs, an in-unit washer and dryer are provided (included on the rent). No pets are allowed in the property.

With an excellent walk and bike scores, 1201 Treat Avenue is a paradise for avid walkers and bikers alike. So going to and from major destinations, to do most errands for example, around Downtown San Francisco is so easy and convenient. Public parks are nearby so hanging out with family and friends during free time or doing some outdoor activities is conveniently accessible. 1201 Treat Avenue is also approximately seven-minute walk from the Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City, the Green Daly City and the Red Millbrae at the 24th St. Mission stop.

Fully vacant on July 01, 2022

Nearby parks: Garfield Square, 23rd & Treat St. Park, and Precita Park.

Walk Score: 97
Bike Score: 98

Bus lines:
12 FOLSOM-PACIFIC - 0.1 miles
67 BERNAL HEIGHTS - 0.1 miles
48 QUINTARA-24TH STREET - 0.1 miles
27 BRYANT - 0.2 miles

Rail lines:
Blue-Wkd/Sat Daly City - 0.3 miles
Red Millbrae - 0.3 miles
Green Daly City - 0.3 miles
Yellow San Francisco International Airport - 0.3 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5813023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Treat Avenue have any available units?
1201 Treat Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Treat Avenue have?
Some of 1201 Treat Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Treat Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Treat Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Treat Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Treat Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1201 Treat Avenue offer parking?
No, 1201 Treat Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1201 Treat Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 Treat Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Treat Avenue have a pool?
No, 1201 Treat Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Treat Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1201 Treat Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Treat Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Treat Avenue has units with dishwashers.
