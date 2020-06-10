All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1148 Montgomery.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1148 Montgomery
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:05 PM

1148 Montgomery

1148 Montgomery St · (415) 417-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Telegraph Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1148 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Telegraph Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 years AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1148 Montgomery.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Foggy with a chance of meatballs – Italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops make North Beach “Little Italy” territory. Poets, activists and eccentrics of every flavor are this historic neighborhood’s special sauce. Make your inner bookworm glow at City Lights Books, mecca for Beat Generation super-fans, marinate over a stiff cappuccino at Cafй Trieste, and climb Telegraph Hill to take it all in – it’s all good in this bohemian hood.

Embrace life on the incline at this gravity defying Telegraph Hill address. Savor dual tower views of Transamerica and Coit from your apartment in the sky. Hardwood floors and original architectural gems are given fresh focus by modern amenities and next-level appliances.

Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place to thrive, not just live.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 Montgomery have any available units?
1148 Montgomery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 Montgomery have?
Some of 1148 Montgomery's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 Montgomery currently offering any rent specials?
1148 Montgomery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 Montgomery pet-friendly?
Yes, 1148 Montgomery is pet friendly.
Does 1148 Montgomery offer parking?
Yes, 1148 Montgomery offers parking.
Does 1148 Montgomery have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 Montgomery offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 Montgomery have a pool?
No, 1148 Montgomery does not have a pool.
Does 1148 Montgomery have accessible units?
No, 1148 Montgomery does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 Montgomery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1148 Montgomery has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Have a question for 1148 Montgomery?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Vara
1600 15th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St
San Francisco, CA 94105
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
828 Jones
828 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3440 20th St
3440 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity