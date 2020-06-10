1148 Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

Foggy with a chance of meatballs – Italian eateries, focaccia bakeries and espresso shops make North Beach “Little Italy” territory. Poets, activists and eccentrics of every flavor are this historic neighborhood’s special sauce. Make your inner bookworm glow at City Lights Books, mecca for Beat Generation super-fans, marinate over a stiff cappuccino at Cafй Trieste, and climb Telegraph Hill to take it all in – it’s all good in this bohemian hood.



Embrace life on the incline at this gravity defying Telegraph Hill address. Savor dual tower views of Transamerica and Coit from your apartment in the sky. Hardwood floors and original architectural gems are given fresh focus by modern amenities and next-level appliances.



Iconic Charm. Modern Living. At RentSFNow, we pride ourselves on our network of lovingly restored classic buildings throughout San Francisco. Fill out just one application to unlock our extensive inventory of thoroughly renovated apartments in the city’s most storied neighborhoods. We are customer service overachievers who consistently go above and beyond. At RentSFNow, we will find you a place to thrive, not just live.