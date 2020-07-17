All apartments in San Francisco
1120 Union St. #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1120 Union St. #1

1120 Union Street · (415) 938-8838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 Union Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Russian Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1120 Union St. #1 · Avail. now

$3,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Video~Huge Light Filled 1 bedroom in Prime Russian location on Union Street! Jules Clark AMSI Real Estate Services - This beauty was built in 1914. It's a huge 1 bedroom 1 bathroom home that offers tons of space, period Victorian charm, sun-filled rooms, and modern conveniences. Features include hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, tons of closet space, and period details.

Offering an exceptional San Francisco lifestyle, you are located within a short distance to North Beach, Marina, Cow Hollow, Pac Heights, Financial District, and world-class San Francisco culture. Excellent access to 101, shuttles, and public transportation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWgwV37RbtI

Home:
-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
-Expansive Floorplan
-Remodeled Kitchen
-Hardwood Floors Throughout
-Granite Countertops
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Full-Size Dishwasher
-Tons of Closet Space
-Elegant Period Details

Building Amenities:
-Historic 1914 Victorian Architecture
-Controlled Access Building with Intercom Guest Entry
-Laundry Facility On-Site

Neighborhood:
-Located on Prime Russian Hill Block at Union and Leavenworth
-Easy walk to North Beach, Polk, and Union, all offering an unlimited variety of notable restaurants, shops, and cafes.
-Short distance to Marina, Cow Hollow, Pac Heights, and the Financial District
-Access to 101, 80, Cable Car stop one block away, Union St.@Hyde St, shuttles, & public transportation are nearby
-Walk score 95. Transit score 93.

Details:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent
-$40 Application Fee
-1-year lease
-Sorry, no pets
-No smoking

Jules Clark~Realtor
415-938-8838
Jclark@amsiemail.com
AMSI Real Estate Services
2800 Van Ness Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
DRE 02066897
www.amsires.com

(RLNE4085327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Union St. #1 have any available units?
1120 Union St. #1 has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Union St. #1 have?
Some of 1120 Union St. #1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Union St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Union St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Union St. #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Union St. #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1120 Union St. #1 offer parking?
No, 1120 Union St. #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Union St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Union St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Union St. #1 have a pool?
No, 1120 Union St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Union St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 1120 Union St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Union St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Union St. #1 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

