1120 Union St. #1

Video~Huge Light Filled 1 bedroom in Prime Russian location on Union Street! Jules Clark AMSI Real Estate Services - This beauty was built in 1914.



Offering an exceptional San Francisco lifestyle, you are located within a short distance to North Beach, Marina, Cow Hollow, Pac Heights, Financial District, and world-class San Francisco culture. Excellent access to 101, shuttles, and public transportation.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWgwV37RbtI



Home:

-1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

-Expansive Floorplan

-Remodeled Kitchen

-Hardwood Floors Throughout

-Granite Countertops

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Full-Size Dishwasher

-Tons of Closet Space

-Elegant Period Details



Building Amenities:

-Historic 1914 Victorian Architecture

-Controlled Access Building with Intercom Guest Entry

-Laundry Facility On-Site



Neighborhood:

-Located on Prime Russian Hill Block at Union and Leavenworth

-Easy walk to North Beach, Polk, and Union, all offering an unlimited variety of notable restaurants, shops, and cafes.

-Short distance to Marina, Cow Hollow, Pac Heights, and the Financial District

-Access to 101, 80, Cable Car stop one block away, Union St.@Hyde St, shuttles, & public transportation are nearby

-Walk score 95. Transit score 93.



Details:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.5 months rent

-$40 Application Fee

-1-year lease

-Sorry, no pets

-No smoking



Jules Clark~Realtor

415-938-8838

Jclark@amsiemail.com

AMSI Real Estate Services

2800 Van Ness Avenue

San Francisco, CA 94109

DRE 02066897

www.amsires.com



