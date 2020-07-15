All apartments in San Francisco
1085 South Van Ness

1085 S Van Ness Ave
Location

1085 S Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Mission District

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
1 month free rent + $1,000 deposit for current leasing promos! Measurements available upon request. Remodeled 2 bedrooms + 1 bath -Hardwood Floors -Stainless Steel Appliances + Dishwasher -Fresh Paint Throughout -Remodeled Bathroom with Tub/Shower Combo -Elevator in Building -Resident Manager On-Site Amazing Location in the Heart of the Mission -Close to Mission Dolores Park -Near 24th Street BART, tech shuttle stops -Quick commute to the Financial District -Near the Mission restaurants, shops + so much more Pet Friendly, 2 pets max, no pet rent, $500 pet deposit, pet insurance req, 50lb limit. All appointments will be subject to latest SIP guidelines. *sqft is an estimate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 South Van Ness have any available units?
1085 South Van Ness doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 South Van Ness have?
Some of 1085 South Van Ness's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 South Van Ness currently offering any rent specials?
1085 South Van Ness is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 South Van Ness pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 South Van Ness is pet friendly.
Does 1085 South Van Ness offer parking?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not offer parking.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have a pool?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not have a pool.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have accessible units?
No, 1085 South Van Ness does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 South Van Ness have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 South Van Ness has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

