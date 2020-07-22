1068 Ashbury St.

Amenities
Ashbury Heights: Unfurnished & Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo w/ Views, Garden & Parking
Gorgeous top floor condo available now in charming Ashbury Heights! Walk to Cole Valley, Golden Gate Park, the Castro, and the Mission district. Features include:
- top floor, full floor flat in a 2-unit building
- enchanting views of Golden Gate Bridge, Pacific Ocean and Marin Headlands
- remodeled kitchen with skylight and stainless steel appliances including a gas range
- spacious living room and separate dining area with views
- remodeled bathroom with Kohler bathtub
- wide plank hardwood floors throughout
- wood burning fireplace
- serene shared garden
- one side by side parking & storage space included
- shared washer/dryer in garage
12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets are not permitted.
We look forward to hearing from you!
