Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1068 Ashbury St.

1068 Ashbury Street · (415) 347-6184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1068 Ashbury Street, San Francisco, CA 94117
Buena Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1068 Ashbury St. · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1124 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ashbury Heights: Unfurnished & Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo w/ Views, Garden & Parking - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Gorgeous top floor condo available now in charming Ashbury Heights! Walk to Cole Valley, Golden Gate Park, the Castro, and the Mission district. Features include:

- top floor, full floor flat in a 2-unit building
- enchanting views of Golden Gate Bridge, Pacific Ocean and Marin Headlands
- remodeled kitchen with skylight and stainless steel appliances including a gas range
- spacious living room and separate dining area with views
- remodeled bathroom with Kohler bathtub
- wide plank hardwood floors throughout
- wood burning fireplace
- serene shared garden
- one side by side parking & storage space included
- shared washer/dryer in garage

12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets are not permitted.

We look forward to hearing from you!

**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/

Leased by:
SF City Rents?
DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1068 Ashbury)

Managed by:
Vesta Asset Management, Inc.
DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1068 Ashbury)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5967332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Ashbury St. have any available units?
1068 Ashbury St. has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Ashbury St. have?
Some of 1068 Ashbury St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Ashbury St. currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Ashbury St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Ashbury St. pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Ashbury St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1068 Ashbury St. offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Ashbury St. offers parking.
Does 1068 Ashbury St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 Ashbury St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Ashbury St. have a pool?
No, 1068 Ashbury St. does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Ashbury St. have accessible units?
No, 1068 Ashbury St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Ashbury St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Ashbury St. does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

