1068 Ashbury St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ashbury Heights: Unfurnished & Remodeled 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo w/ Views, Garden & Parking - **To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Gorgeous top floor condo available now in charming Ashbury Heights! Walk to Cole Valley, Golden Gate Park, the Castro, and the Mission district. Features include:



- top floor, full floor flat in a 2-unit building

- enchanting views of Golden Gate Bridge, Pacific Ocean and Marin Headlands

- remodeled kitchen with skylight and stainless steel appliances including a gas range

- spacious living room and separate dining area with views

- remodeled bathroom with Kohler bathtub

- wide plank hardwood floors throughout

- wood burning fireplace

- serene shared garden

- one side by side parking & storage space included

- shared washer/dryer in garage



12 month lease, unfurnished. Square footage is approximate. Non-smoking unit. Pets are not permitted.



We look forward to hearing from you!



**To schedule an in-person showing go to: http://tours.sfcityrents.com/s3/



Leased by:

SF City Rents?

DRE# 01182457 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1068 Ashbury)



Managed by:

Vesta Asset Management, Inc.

DRE #01526154 (please don’t use the DRE# to request a showing; instead provide the property address: 1068 Ashbury)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5967332)