Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated walk in closets elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

1045 Mason St #401 Available 10/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM-VIEW, VIEW, ViEW - BRIGHT 3 BR/2 BA Condo w/Pkg - ______________________________________________________

* For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

________________________________________________________________



*** AVAILABLE SATURDAY OCT 3rd***



Almost 2,400 sq ft



NOB HILL NOW-Contemporary Nob Hill residence and world class location. Sprawling, 1920 sq ft home exudes timeless, classic elegance: private entry vestibule leads to grand foyer. Gracious floor plan is perfect for large scale entertaining and easy living and was fully renovated by Robert Hayes Design in 2014. Residence 401 has a private elevator vestibule leads to grand foyer. Exquisite kitchen is the heart of the home with classic Calacatta Gold marble and custom walnut cabinetry, top of the line appliances and wine refrigerator. Dramatic living and dining rooms are accented by 5 large bay windows and custom lighting, warm travertinefloors and honed granite fireplace. Views of landmarks Coit Tower,Transamerica, North Beach and the bay. Sumptuous Master Suite with Carrera marble bath and custom walk in closet. En suite guest bedroom and marble bath. Powder room with elegant marble. Effortless city living with deeded one car deeded parking, storage room.



- Rent: $8,300

- Security Deposit:$8,300

- Application fee: $45

- Utilities included: Warter, Garbage, Gardener



For further information contact:



Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent

CalBRE #00805386

Marketing @ AzariPM.com



Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.

do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers



(RLNE5880554)