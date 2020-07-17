All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1045 Mason St #401

1045 Mason Street · (415) 772-1977
Location

1045 Mason Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1045 Mason St #401 · Avail. Oct 1

$8,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2365 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
1045 Mason St #401 Available 10/01/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM-VIEW, VIEW, ViEW - BRIGHT 3 BR/2 BA Condo w/Pkg - ______________________________________________________
* For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
________________________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE SATURDAY OCT 3rd***

Almost 2,400 sq ft

NOB HILL NOW-Contemporary Nob Hill residence and world class location. Sprawling, 1920 sq ft home exudes timeless, classic elegance: private entry vestibule leads to grand foyer. Gracious floor plan is perfect for large scale entertaining and easy living and was fully renovated by Robert Hayes Design in 2014. Residence 401 has a private elevator vestibule leads to grand foyer. Exquisite kitchen is the heart of the home with classic Calacatta Gold marble and custom walnut cabinetry, top of the line appliances and wine refrigerator. Dramatic living and dining rooms are accented by 5 large bay windows and custom lighting, warm travertinefloors and honed granite fireplace. Views of landmarks Coit Tower,Transamerica, North Beach and the bay. Sumptuous Master Suite with Carrera marble bath and custom walk in closet. En suite guest bedroom and marble bath. Powder room with elegant marble. Effortless city living with deeded one car deeded parking, storage room.

- Rent: $8,300
- Security Deposit:$8,300
- Application fee: $45
- Utilities included: Warter, Garbage, Gardener

For further information contact:

Eugenia "Genie" Mantzoros, Realtor/Luxury Leasing Agent
CalBRE #00805386
Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Please note that although the information contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering into any agreements for lease or rent.
(RLNE5880554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

