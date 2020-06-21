1040 Steiner #11.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities

Alamo Square. Clean, Nice One Bedroom. Laundry. - Clean and nice one bedroom in Alamo Square. Nice kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Granite Countertops. The quiet backside of the building. Pleasant outlook.



Close to the vibrant Fillmore District and Divisadero Corridor. Close to public transportation.



$2,795 per month. $3,095 Security Deposit. Water and Garbage included. Vacant and available now. Easy to show either in person or virtually.



Call David Klampert at 415-613-1576 cell.



David Klampert

Broker Associate/Realtor®

CalDRE# 01065759

The Best Service That Money Can Buy!

AMSI Real Estate Services

CalDRE #01254853

davidklampert@gmail.com

Cell: 415-613-1576



No Pets Allowed



