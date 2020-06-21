All apartments in San Francisco
1040 Steiner #11.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1040 Steiner #11

1040 Steiner Street · (415) 613-1576
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1040 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Western Addition

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1040 Steiner #11 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Alamo Square. Clean, Nice One Bedroom. Laundry. - Clean and nice one bedroom in Alamo Square. Nice kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors. Stainless appliances. Granite Countertops. The quiet backside of the building. Pleasant outlook.

Close to the vibrant Fillmore District and Divisadero Corridor. Close to public transportation.

$2,795 per month. $3,095 Security Deposit. Water and Garbage included. Vacant and available now. Easy to show either in person or virtually.

Call David Klampert at 415-613-1576 cell.

David Klampert
Broker Associate/Realtor®
CalDRE# 01065759
The Best Service That Money Can Buy!
AMSI Real Estate Services
CalDRE #01254853
davidklampert@gmail.com
Cell: 415-613-1576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1040 Steiner #11 have any available units?
1040 Steiner #11 has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 Steiner #11 have?
Some of 1040 Steiner #11's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 Steiner #11 currently offering any rent specials?
1040 Steiner #11 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 Steiner #11 pet-friendly?
No, 1040 Steiner #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1040 Steiner #11 offer parking?
No, 1040 Steiner #11 does not offer parking.
Does 1040 Steiner #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 Steiner #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 Steiner #11 have a pool?
No, 1040 Steiner #11 does not have a pool.
Does 1040 Steiner #11 have accessible units?
No, 1040 Steiner #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 Steiner #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 Steiner #11 does not have units with dishwashers.

