1028 Guerrero St #2

Studio / 1 ba / 500sqft Fully remodeled studio apartment on the Noe/Mission border in one of the most desirable areas of the city. This unit on the lower floor has been completely remodeled with new maple kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and marmoleum recycled flooring building material. This unit is located in the back of the building away from Guerrero= quiet and west exposure. -Water garbage and heat are included -Windows are 2x paned -Laundry machines are located one floor down -Dolores park is 3 blocks away -near by Valencia St restaurants and shopping walkable -Seismic retrofit has been completed 2017 ***Showing by appointment with leasing agent, Robert Link 415-418-4344*** LEASE TERMS 12 month lease, $3000 deposit, no subletting, no pets allowed, this is a non smoking unit and building, heat water and garbage are included utilities in the rental amount. Rental application: https://slrealty-sf.myintellirent.com/?org=5C096F19 There is a $30 application fee to run credit background, we do not accept existing reports. Credit is 660+ be prepared to show income verification, 2 current pay stubs