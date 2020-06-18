All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 14 2019 at 1:30 PM

1028 Guerrero St #2

1028 Guerrero St · (415) 418-4344
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1028 Guerrero St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Dolores Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Studio / 1 ba / 500sqft Fully remodeled studio apartment on the Noe/Mission border in one of the most desirable areas of the city. This unit on the lower floor has been completely remodeled with new maple kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and marmoleum recycled flooring building material. This unit is located in the back of the building away from Guerrero= quiet and west exposure. -Water garbage and heat are included -Windows are 2x paned -Laundry machines are located one floor down -Dolores park is 3 blocks away -near by Valencia St restaurants and shopping walkable -Seismic retrofit has been completed 2017 ***Showing by appointment with leasing agent, Robert Link 415-418-4344*** LEASE TERMS 12 month lease, $3000 deposit, no subletting, no pets allowed, this is a non smoking unit and building, heat water and garbage are included utilities in the rental amount. Rental application: https://slrealty-sf.myintellirent.com/?org=5C096F19 There is a $30 application fee to run credit background, we do not accept existing reports. Credit is 660+ be prepared to show income verification, 2 current pay stubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have any available units?
1028 Guerrero St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Francisco, CA.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
Is 1028 Guerrero St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Guerrero St #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Guerrero St #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 offer parking?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have a pool?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have accessible units?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Guerrero St #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Guerrero St #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
