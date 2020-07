Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors carpet extra storage ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

The life you've always dreamed of awaits you at Levanto, the best in San Diego townhome apartments. Located near Mission Valley, Levanto promises an exciting lifestyle while offering a relaxed neighborhood setting. Make yourself at home in this private community with access to the best of amenities including an outdoor fireplace and lounge, resort-style pool and spa, barbeque area, and a fitness center. Our two and three bedroom townhomes are pet-friendly and feature gourmet kitchens, private balconies, and attached 2-car garages for an elevated and comfortable living. Experience Levanto, where luxury living meets the familiar comforts of home.