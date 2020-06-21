All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Hillcrest Palms.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Hillcrest Palms
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Hillcrest Palms

4077 3rd Avenue · (619) 880-0795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4077 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath near Hospitals. · Avail. Jul 4

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath near Hospitals. Available 07/04/20 Please text for faster response (619) 880-0795

Need a furnished place to stay, that's walking distance to Mission Hills or Hillcrest yet away from the buzz, look no further.

Awesome Furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo (Approx 593 Sq Ft) in the heart of Hillcrest on a quaint tree lined street. You will enjoy living at this trendy upscale Hillcrest/Mission Hills Neighborhood. It is just north of Washington Ave and only 1 block from Sharp Mercy Hospital and about 4 blocks from UCSD Hospital. You will be within walking distance of great shopping, award winning restaurants, and bus lines and easy access to 163 & I-8 Freeways, Fashion & Mission Valley shopping centers, Downtown and the beach areas. Great sun deck on 4th floor. Complex is clean and very well maintained.

Available: Beginning of July

Rent Based on Lease Length:
$1,650 - 12 Month Lease
$1,850 - 6 Month Lease
$2,000 - 3 Month Lease

Deposit: $1,000 OAC

Utilities Included: Water/Trash/Sewer
Parking: One Dedicated Underground
Parking Laundry: On-Site Laundry (Just steps from the unit)

Walking distant to fantastic restaurants, bars, shopping, movies & hospitals. Easy access to both 8 & 163 freeways. The property features a community roof top sundeck & a BBQ area.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5116002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillcrest Palms have any available units?
Hillcrest Palms has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillcrest Palms have?
Some of Hillcrest Palms's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillcrest Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Hillcrest Palms isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillcrest Palms pet-friendly?
No, Hillcrest Palms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Hillcrest Palms offer parking?
Yes, Hillcrest Palms does offer parking.
Does Hillcrest Palms have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hillcrest Palms offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillcrest Palms have a pool?
No, Hillcrest Palms does not have a pool.
Does Hillcrest Palms have accessible units?
No, Hillcrest Palms does not have accessible units.
Does Hillcrest Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillcrest Palms has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hillcrest Palms?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity