Hillcrest Palms

Amenities
Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath near Hospitals. Available 07/04/20 Please text for faster response (619) 880-0795
Need a furnished place to stay, that's walking distance to Mission Hills or Hillcrest yet away from the buzz, look no further.
Awesome Furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo (Approx 593 Sq Ft) in the heart of Hillcrest on a quaint tree lined street. You will enjoy living at this trendy upscale Hillcrest/Mission Hills Neighborhood. It is just north of Washington Ave and only 1 block from Sharp Mercy Hospital and about 4 blocks from UCSD Hospital. You will be within walking distance of great shopping, award winning restaurants, and bus lines and easy access to 163 & I-8 Freeways, Fashion & Mission Valley shopping centers, Downtown and the beach areas. Great sun deck on 4th floor. Complex is clean and very well maintained.
Available: Beginning of July
Rent Based on Lease Length:
$1,650 - 12 Month Lease
$1,850 - 6 Month Lease
$2,000 - 3 Month Lease
Deposit: $1,000 OAC
Utilities Included: Water/Trash/Sewer
Parking: One Dedicated Underground
Parking Laundry: On-Site Laundry (Just steps from the unit)
Walking distant to fantastic restaurants, bars, shopping, movies & hospitals. Easy access to both 8 & 163 freeways. The property features a community roof top sundeck & a BBQ area.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5116002)