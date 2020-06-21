Hillcrest Palms

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath near Hospitals. Available 07/04/20 Please text for faster response (619) 880-0795



Need a furnished place to stay, that's walking distance to Mission Hills or Hillcrest yet away from the buzz, look no further.



Awesome Furnished 1 bedroom/ 1 bath condo (Approx 593 Sq Ft) in the heart of Hillcrest on a quaint tree lined street. You will enjoy living at this trendy upscale Hillcrest/Mission Hills Neighborhood. It is just north of Washington Ave and only 1 block from Sharp Mercy Hospital and about 4 blocks from UCSD Hospital. You will be within walking distance of great shopping, award winning restaurants, and bus lines and easy access to 163 & I-8 Freeways, Fashion & Mission Valley shopping centers, Downtown and the beach areas. Great sun deck on 4th floor. Complex is clean and very well maintained.



Available: Beginning of July



Rent Based on Lease Length:

$1,650 - 12 Month Lease

$1,850 - 6 Month Lease

$2,000 - 3 Month Lease



Deposit: $1,000 OAC



Utilities Included: Water/Trash/Sewer

Parking: One Dedicated Underground

Parking Laundry: On-Site Laundry (Just steps from the unit)



Walking distant to fantastic restaurants, bars, shopping, movies & hospitals. Easy access to both 8 & 163 freeways. The property features a community roof top sundeck & a BBQ area.



No Pets Allowed



