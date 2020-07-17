4077 Third Ave,

Amenities

Hillcrest Fully furnished Executive Condo in Prime Location! utilities, parking included! - 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath Condo with sunny light, clean design and welcoming feeling!

Welcome to this 616 sq. ft. 1-bedroom non-smoking and pet-free condo, which is nestled in the lush green area of San Diego's safe and walk-able Mission Hills and Hillcrest neighborhood.



This condo is an ideal location, especially to medical personnel, visiting nurses and doctors, researchers, etc. and is walking distance to Restaurants, Nightlife, UCSD, Vibra and Scripps-Mercy hospitals, Shopping, and several nearby Supermarkets.



In addition, the condo has great freeway access (within 1-2 minutes) for anyone traveling with a car, and who is commuting to business hubs in downtown San Diego, UTC, Sorrento Valley and other parts of the city. A prime choice for the business traveler, perhaps on an extended trip who wants something more personal and relaxed than a hotel; a private place to call home, while here in town.



Property is particularly desirable for medical professionals, and is a sought-after choice for doctors and nurses who value the convenience of being close to the nearby Hospitals. (It is literally within walking distance to Scripps-Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Ctr - Hillcrest Campus. It is a light, comfortable refuge, in a quiet building with stylish, comfortable, welcoming furnishings, and a dedicated parking space in the secure underground garage.



For the vacationer or couple, it is convenient to all major attractions, making it perfect for a stay in 'America's Finest City.' Many find the condo to be centrally located to the heart of San Diego, just a five-minute drive from the Convention Center, Petco Ballpark and the charming Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego. It's a ten-minute drive from the airport, and fifteen minutes from the beach and Sea World to the west.



It's also one block from the main thoroughfare of Washington St. and nearby bus lines, giving access to all parts of the city. Please note: This condo is smoke-free and pet-free, so if you are allergic to animals, this property would be a good option for you.



The condo includes amenities such as high-speed internet/WiFi, HD flat screen television with Cox Contour HDTV, BluRay player, Central Heat, Air-Conditioning. Fully stocked kitchen and also an eating area, for those who prefer to cook or eat-in. An inflatable bed is available for over night guests, The bedroom has a small terrace and a Queen size bed.



No Pets Allowed



