Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4077 Third Ave,

4077 3rd Avenue · (415) 447-2016
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4077 3rd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4077 Third Ave, · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Amenities

Hillcrest Fully furnished Executive Condo in Prime Location! utilities, parking included! - 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath Condo with sunny light, clean design and welcoming feeling!
Welcome to this 616 sq. ft. 1-bedroom non-smoking and pet-free condo, which is nestled in the lush green area of San Diego's safe and walk-able Mission Hills and Hillcrest neighborhood.

This condo is an ideal location, especially to medical personnel, visiting nurses and doctors, researchers, etc. and is walking distance to Restaurants, Nightlife, UCSD, Vibra and Scripps-Mercy hospitals, Shopping, and several nearby Supermarkets.

In addition, the condo has great freeway access (within 1-2 minutes) for anyone traveling with a car, and who is commuting to business hubs in downtown San Diego, UTC, Sorrento Valley and other parts of the city. A prime choice for the business traveler, perhaps on an extended trip who wants something more personal and relaxed than a hotel; a private place to call home, while here in town.

Property is particularly desirable for medical professionals, and is a sought-after choice for doctors and nurses who value the convenience of being close to the nearby Hospitals. (It is literally within walking distance to Scripps-Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Ctr - Hillcrest Campus. It is a light, comfortable refuge, in a quiet building with stylish, comfortable, welcoming furnishings, and a dedicated parking space in the secure underground garage.

For the vacationer or couple, it is convenient to all major attractions, making it perfect for a stay in 'America's Finest City.' Many find the condo to be centrally located to the heart of San Diego, just a five-minute drive from the Convention Center, Petco Ballpark and the charming Gaslamp Quarter in downtown San Diego. It's a ten-minute drive from the airport, and fifteen minutes from the beach and Sea World to the west.

It's also one block from the main thoroughfare of Washington St. and nearby bus lines, giving access to all parts of the city. Please note: This condo is smoke-free and pet-free, so if you are allergic to animals, this property would be a good option for you.

The condo includes amenities such as high-speed internet/WiFi, HD flat screen television with Cox Contour HDTV, BluRay player, Central Heat, Air-Conditioning. Fully stocked kitchen and also an eating area, for those who prefer to cook or eat-in. An inflatable bed is available for over night guests, The bedroom has a small terrace and a Queen size bed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4077 Third Ave, have any available units?
4077 Third Ave, has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4077 Third Ave, have?
Some of 4077 Third Ave,'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4077 Third Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
4077 Third Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4077 Third Ave, pet-friendly?
No, 4077 Third Ave, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4077 Third Ave, offer parking?
Yes, 4077 Third Ave, offers parking.
Does 4077 Third Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4077 Third Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4077 Third Ave, have a pool?
No, 4077 Third Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 4077 Third Ave, have accessible units?
No, 4077 Third Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 4077 Third Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 4077 Third Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
